Greta Gerwig’s Barbie secured an official PG-13 rating, confirming Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will take us on a family-friendly journey through a world painted pink. Surprisingly, while Mattel’s famous doll is a toy aimed at the family's youngest members, the PG-13 of Barbie indicates the movie has some content that might not be suited for kids.

In the United States, the Motion Picture Association defines the rating of each movie to warn concerned parents about content that’s potentially inadequate for children. A PG-13 rating indicates that every teenager over 13 can watch the Barbie movie, but younger children can only go to theaters if accompanied by a parental figure. That doesn’t mean the Barbie movie is too mature, though.

On the Motion Pictures Association's official website, the system justifies Barbie’s PG-13 rating due to “suggestive references and brief language.” Considering how star Will Ferrell has revealed the movie would be a satire on patriarchy, the PG-13 rating only indicates there might be some specific jokes and dialogue lines aimed at the hypersexualization of Barbie. That would be on point with what we’ve seen in the trailers, as Barbie (Robbie) goes on a journey of self-discovery by the side of a very sexist Ken (Gosling). It’s up to each parent to decide if the PG-13 rating is a dealbreaker when deciding to take their children to theaters. Still, the MPAA’s justification for the PG-13 rating is far from alarming.

What’s Barbie About?

Inspired by Mattel’s legendary line of dolls, Barbie will follow the titular character as she enters the real world to discover the meaning of her existence. It’s a hilarious concept that allows Gerwig to explore the influence of Barbie in our world while still offering a bright and fun story. Gerwig directs from a script she wrote along with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

Barbie will feature multiple versions of the titular doll and her companion Ken, including Dua Lipa and John Cena as mermaid variants of the main characters. The star-studded cast of Barbie also features Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), America Ferrera (Superstore), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Hari Nef (Transparent), Michael Cera (Superbad), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Emerald Fennell (The Crown), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), and Marisa Abela (Industry).

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Check out the movie’s trailer below.