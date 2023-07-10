It's almost time for one of the most anticipated movies of the year to hit the big screen, with Barbie premiering around the world on July 21. Greta Gerwig's comedy about a doll trying to find the meaning of life has created plenty of anticipation from audiences through trailers, an extensive marketing campaign and even an online trend that has focused on the context of its release. Life in plastic might not be fantastic for the protagonist played by Margot Robbie, as she will have to learn how to survive in the real world. Away from the paradise she used to live in, this Barbie will need every accessory she can get to make it through the day.

Life had always been wonderful for Barbie, with her only concerns being what outfit she had to wear when it was time for the next party, or what new activity could be at the center of her next date with Ken (Ryan Gosling). But everything would change when she woke up one day feeling disappointed in the hollowness of her routine. What she never expected was her body beginning to change when she started looking for answers, making it exhausting to wear high heels all the time. Added to that, the other Barbies from around town didn't agree with her new attitude, believing their sparkly lifestyle to be the only way to live.

With only a couple of weeks to go until the entire planet can go to the movie theatre to enjoy Barbie's journey, critics recently had an opportunity to watch Gerwig's latest blockbuster. Audiences have been incredibly excited to learn more about the world that features Dua Lipa playing a Mermaid Barbie, with her maritime Ken counterpart played by John Cena. And the time for people of all ages to embark on a quest for self-discovery is drawing a little bit closer every day. A pink wardrobe, a pair of neon roller skates and a classic musical number won't be enough to face what lies beyond Barbie Land.

Image via Warner Bros

Colldier's Perri Nemiroff shared her mixed feelings about the film, and it seems that while the film is very bold and beautiful, there are story aspects that needed more time given to them. She went on to say, "isn’t the home run I was hoping for, or that I think it needs to be given the topics it’s tackling, but it’s still a well made, bold film with a VERY strong voice and vision, one that often made me think, HOW does this movie exist?"

Joseph Deckelmeier, on the other hand, claimed the film was in fact a home-run. He went on to highlight Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu as highlights of the film, as well as Margot Robbie. Deckelmeier isn't the only one praising Gosling for his performance, with other critics like Sharronda Williams claiming he is a "scene stealer." Still, even with the praise, Williams highlighted the "bloated" script.

Katcy Stephan also claimed that Robbie and Gosling were "born to play" the roles of Barbie and Ken, while highlighting the "nuanced commentary" delivered by Gerwig.

Others, like Shelly Hallow were a little louder with their praise for the movie, hailing it as the "movie of the year" and praising it for its ability to show that women contain multitudes. Similarly, Carla Renata was all praise for Barbie, pointing out that it is "overblown fun with a feminist twist."

Barbie hits theatres on July 21: