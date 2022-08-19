Barbie might have had numerous animated films thus far, but never a live-action depiction of the pink car and the stylish outfits. Although the idea of turning the Mattel staple into a live-action had been discussed for over a decade, it took Greta Gerwig to sign her name onto the project and make it fly off the page. With none other than Margot Robbie playing the beloved doll, Barbie might be one of the most anticipated productions to come out in 2023, and we have got you covered on all the details that we know so far about this upcoming release.

When Is Barbie Coming Out?

Despite the film only coming out next year, an official release date has been confirmed. According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action will land in theaters on July 21, 2023. The news about the Barbie movie was first reported back in 2018, but given the delays caused by the pandemic, the production process only kick-started after Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig finished working on White Noise. In addition to occupying the lead role, Robbie is also one of the producers behind the film.

A few months after shooting, Hari Nef shared a picture on social media alongside the rest of the cast, confirming that the project is now wrapped. This means that the film is in the post-production stage and will be available to watch on the big screen in a little less this year.

In its July release date Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

What Do We Know About The Plot of Barbie?

One of the reasons why this live-action is a constant topic of discussion is because there is practically no concrete info about its story. All that we know according to a few actors involved in the project is that it will be an unprecedented take on the Barbie doll that we know so well.

While the Barbie brand might initially seem limiting in regard to creating a story, Margot Robbie and her team were clearly up for a challenge, with the actress saying:

"The IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted'... Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."

Who Plays Ken In Barbie?

On October 22 of last year, the announcement was made that Ryan Gosling was in final negotiations for the role of Barbie's romantic interest, Ken. Although the actor initially rejected the project due to a packed filming schedule, the aftermath from the pandemic led him to have an open spot on his agenda to play the male doll on screen. In July 2022, Warner Bros. revealed Gosling's first picture with bleached blonde hair, tanned skin, and the traditional jean jacket. The shot lead to instant commotion on the web and even more excitement over the upcoming Gerwig film.

In his press run for his leading man work in The Gray Man, Gosling talked about his pride and excitement with playing the iconic role of Ken.

“I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens."

Though when the actor was asked about any details regarding his interpretation of Ken, Gosling stayed fairly mum.

"That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think. Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff. I can’t wait for people to see the film. That's all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come in and box me up."

Who Is Part Of The Cast for Barbie?

Aside from Barbie and Ken, there are other additions to the cast that will make you even more eager to see the film. Amongst the confirmed names are Will Ferrell as the CEO of a toy company, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, and Marisa Abela.

According to The New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan in a series of tweets posted in May, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only Barbie and Ken depictions portrayed in the live-action film. The journalist went on to say that Issa Rae and Hari Nef would play alternate versions of the Barbie doll, while Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa would play different versions of Ken. Even though none of the actors above confirmed their involvement in the project, Liu did say in the same interview with Independent that one of the most painful instances he had to face on set was getting his body waxed for Barbie.

Is There A Trailer Available for Barbie?

Unfortunately, the trailer hasn't come out yet, but there have been plenty of behind-the-scenes pictures have been circulating the internet and drawing a lot of buzz. However, pay attention to this page as it will be updated once a teaser or official trailer comes out. While the film's July release date is still far away, the size of the project may push Warner Bros to release a trailer before the end of the year.

Will The Barbie Movie Include The Song "Barbie Girl"?

You might think that the obvious answer to this question is "yes", but in reality, the iconic Aqua anthem won't be featured in Barbie. Lene Nystrøm's manager, Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, told Variety that song won't be a part of the soundtrack. At the time the Danish hit came out, the Mattel brand was concerned about the song's messaging and made two lawsuits against the group for mentioning their product for commercial gain. Yet, both lawsuits were disregarded by the United States District Court in California.