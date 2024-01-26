The Big Picture Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is back in theaters for a limited re-release after its successful box office run in 2023.

The film has received eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and is considered a cultural phenomenon.

Despite its success, lead actress Margot Robbie did not receive a Best Actress nomination, but Warner Bros. praises her and the film's cast for delivering a one-of-a-kind experience.

Over the past summer, a wave unlike anything we have ever seen swept our shores. Barbiemania was upon us! Despite stomping the box office in 2023, and amid all the celebrations and controversy surrounding its Academy Award nominations, Barbie is back for a limited theatrical release. Yes - we haven't had Kenough. Starting Friday, Jan. 26, the billion dollar blockbuster film directed by Greta Gerwig will be returning to movie theaters for a one-week run.

This will mark the second re-release for Barbie since its initial theatrical run last July, the film enjoyed a one-week run in select IMAX theaters last September. Earlier this week, the comedy which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, bagged eight Academy Award nominations, with supporting acting nominations for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, as well as best picture. Speaking regarding Barbie's cinematic return, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein, and head of international distribution, Andrew Cripps called the film an "absolute cultural phenomenon" and praised its staying power. "This masterful vision for Mattel’s doll could only have come from the creative minds of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and in Greta’s hands, ‘Barbie’ became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story,” the statement read.

While Ferrera and Gosling's nominations alongside the best picture nod highlight Barbie's impressive performance, the lack of a Best Actress nomination for Robbie does stand out. Robbie isn't alone, despite laudable work directing the film, Gerwig was not nominated in the Best Director category either. Warner Bros. statement on the re-release does, however, note their phenomenal work. “Greta and the film’s producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come," it reads. "We’re proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience ‘Barbie’ on the big screen.”

'Barbie' Rakes in Award and Box Office Gold

Close

Having raked in over $1.4 billion at the global box office, Barbie stands proudly as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing movie of all time. However, with two awards won at the 81st Golden Globes and 12 honors up for grabs at the 66th Grammy Awards, alongside the Oscar nods at some point, there was a chance that Margot Robbie would not be Barbie. With all the success the film has enjoyed so far, we are glad she is.

Barbie is now showing in theaters and is also available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max