Gosling's participation on SNL showcased his knack for comedy, particularly in sketches like "Papyrus" where he displayed his deadpan delivery.

Kate McKinnon's nine-season stint on SNL helped establish her versatility, leading Gerwig to compare her to Meryl Streep — she plays "weird Barbie" in the film.

If you came out of Barbie thinking that Ryan Gosling was born to play the part of Ken… director Greta Gerwig fully agrees with you. In an interview for the SmartLess podcast reported by Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker revealed that she had her eyes on Gosling’s comedic talent ever since she first saw him on Saturday Night Live.

Over the two times that Gosling hosted the late-night sketch show, the Academy Award nominee tickled his funny bone and proved he had a knack for comedy across several different scenarios. On the podcast, Gerwig singled out a participation that Gosling did on the Weekend Update and he played Guy Who Just Joined SoHo House – a character that exudes a lot of the Kennergy at the Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Gerwig revealed she could “just sort of feel” that Gosling knew what’s funny, and that’s why the part was written specifically for him, and the script mentioned him by name:

"We actually, in writing it, cast Ryan, like we wrote his name into the script and everything… and [Gosling's name] was everywhere. And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like 'Oh, it's so wonderful that you know Ryan.' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't know Ryan. I've never met Ryan, I have no idea.'"

Ryan Gosling Hates Papyrus and Doesn't Want to Eat Cereal

One of Gosling’s most famous sketches on SNL also shows another side of his comedy: In "Papyrus," he plays up his deadpan delivery and embodies a guy who’s thoroughly frustrated that James Cameron chose to use the Papyrus font as the one for the Avatar title. The sketch resurfaces every time the Avatar franchise starts to get hyped on social media.

In addition, Gerwig revealed that SNL also helped form another audition tape: Kate McKinnon was the director’s dorm mate, and she knew all about her friend’s talent. But her nine-season stint on SNL proved to Hollywood that the comedian was able to do basically anything. Gerwig compared her to Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) and said McKinnon “could do anything” and is “the funniest, most talented person” she’d ever met. McKinnon plays “weird Barbie” in the movie.

