The Big Picture The film Barbie is on track to surpass $1 billion at the box office, making it a hit with audiences and critics alike.

A cut scene titled "Midge in Labor" was revealed, featuring the discontinued pregnant doll and Helen Mirren.

Other cut scenes include "Barbies Can Save Us," "Barbie Monument," "Barbie Land Creation," and "Ken Toys Returned." A fart joke scene was also cut due to poor reception.

As Barbie continues to hurtle towards a new box office milestone, surpassing $774 million worldwide and making its way to that coveted $1 billion mark, the film is a certified hit with audiences and critics alike. However, in a new Art of the Cut conversation with editor Nick Houy, an image of a corkboard showcasing each of the film's scenes reveals what was left on the cutting room floor - including a scrapped post-credits scene.

Featured underneath that hilarious gynecologist zinger and the subsequent end credits, a card is visible for a scene entitled "Midge in Labor", in reference of course to Mattel's discontinued, pregnant doll who was briefly featured earlier in the movie. Midge wasn't the only returning character in the scene however, as the card's image reveals Helen Mirren would have also appeared, assisting in the delivery. While she provided humorous fourth wall breaking narration throughout the movie, Mirren would not actually appear physically in the theatrical cut of the film. Though perhaps the scene's cutting was for the best, since - as Mirren's narrator pointed out - a pregnant doll is rather a bizarre concept, particularly so immediately following Barbie's becoming human and apparent acquisition of genitals.

While the image released by Art of the Cut shows a further batch of separate cards below, their titles and images had been blurred out. However, an uncensored version of the image has been making the round on social media, revealing cut scenes such as "Barbies Can Save Us", "Barbie Monument", "Barbie Land Creation", and "Ken Toys Returned". The latter would have likely been in reference to Mattel's Mojo Dojo Casa House toy sets being taken back to stores, after initially flying off shelves when Ken took over Barbie Land. Needless to say, it seems like the Ken movie Mattel had been casting for was swiftly canceled.

Sometimes Editing is for the Best

Greta Gerwig also previously revealed another cut sequence from the film, which would have included a "fart opera." Speaking with IndieWire, the director and Houy expressed a desire to include a fart joke in the film, saying “We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it. We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.” Thankfully, the scene was cut due to a poor reception from test screenings. Houy added that "it was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.”

While it seems the scenes left in the editing room give ample potential for a future director's cut of the film, Barbie certainly didn't need them to become a hit, as it continues to enjoy a record-breaking run at the box office. Watch the film's trailer below: