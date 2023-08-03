The Big Picture There are no concrete plans for a Barbie sequel, though Mattel executives seem eager for a franchise.

Director Greta Gerwig has stated that she has no plans for a second Barbie film, suggesting that the story ended exactly where it should have.

A sequel focusing on Ken would go against the message and purpose of the original film, which centered around Barbie's journey of self-discovery and female empowerment.

In recent years, few films have made quite as much of an impact on the pop culture scene as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Artfully encasing a unique take on patriarchy and womanhood in glorious pink packaging, Gerwig proved that she was the perfect person to take the legendary doll by her poised, plastic hand and guide us through the magical world of Barbie Land. The movie has been a smashing success, and as with most record-breaking blockbusters, the question on everyone’s mind is: are we getting a sequel? While it’s tempting to want to go back to theaters and have Ryan Gosling sing Matchbox Twenty songs at us for another two hours, the story ended exactly where it should have ended, and there are many reasons why there should not be another Barbie movie.

Will There Be a ‘Barbie’ Sequel?

Image via Warner Bros.

Firstly, we don’t know if there is going to be a sequel. Leading lady and producer Margot Robbie has said that she’s definitely open to the idea of a Barbie sequel and that there is potential there, but at the moment there are no concrete plans to move forward with another film. Toy tycoon Mattel's executives, on the other hand, are hell-bent on creating its own MCU (the Mattel Cinematic Universe, of course) where the company can expand the Barbie franchise and bring other iconic toys to the big screen. Lena Dunham's polarizing Polly Pocket movie is already in the works. Despite these rumblings, however, none of the original Barbie cast has signed on for a sequel, and perhaps more importantly, neither has Greta Gerwig.

While Gerwig hasn’t flat-out said “no” to another Barbie movie, she doesn’t sound that psyched at the prospect of a sequel. According to Variety, Gerwig has stated that she has no plans for a second Barbie film, saying “At this point, it’s all I’ve got,” which is fair enough considering all the work she’s put into this behemoth movie over the past few years. After seeing the magic she made with the first film, if Gerwig isn’t at the helm, do we even want another Barbie movie?

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Had the Perfect Ending

Image via Warner Bros.

Speaking of Gerwig’s first foray into Barbie Land, most audience members are in consensus that Barbie’s ending was pretty much perfect. Barbie finally realized what it means to be alive, and chose to live out the rest of her days in the human world. She trades in arched feet and endless parties for Birkenstocks and routine trips to the gynecologist, and the film’s unexpected last line beautifully (and hilariously) illustrated that for Barbie, just being alive and experiencing mundane, everyday human things was enough to bring her joy. The story in Barbie Land was similarly resolved, as Barbie left her home as a place where Barbies and Kens were learning to exist in harmony, and working to achieve a better balance so that the Kens could also feel valued. America Ferrera’s Gloria and her daughter (Ariana Greenblatt) reconciled, and Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) received an apology and also the coveted sanitation position in the Barbie cabinet, so really, what more could we ask for? There were no loose ends in Barbie, so at a basic level, there’s no need for a sequel.

Now, we know that things in Hollywood are seldom simple, so just saying that the plot of Barbie doesn’t warrant a second installment won’t be enough to keep the studio execs from green-lighting another movie to line their ever-expanding pockets. Furthermore, a movie doesn’t need to end on a cliffhanger in order to leave us wanting more. However, there are a lot of complex ideas explored in Barbie that also warn that expanding the franchise could diminish the impact of the film.

RELATED: This Is the Most Important Character in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling’s Ken Doesn’t Need a ‘Barbie’ Sequel

Image via Warner Bros.

This brings us to the next reason that there shouldn’t be sequel. Based on the conversations surrounding the Barbie movie and the fact that the film itself joked about the potential for a Ken-based sequel, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that if there were to be another movie in the Barbie Cinematic Universe, it will be about Ken. Given the first movie’s ending where Barbie isn’t a Barbie anymore, it just doesn’t make sense that she would be the central figure in another installment, and Ken is the obvious choice for her replacement.

Before we get too deep into the gendered politics that are so delicately explored in Barbie, it’s fair to acknowledge that Ryan Gosling knocked his role of Ken out of the park. Gosling took Ken’s job of “beach” to entirely unexpected places, showing off his remarkable acting range (and an impeccable Rob Thomas impression) while also fully leaning into the camp of Barbie. He honored Gerwig’s vision to portray the struggle of women in a patriarchal society, and he wasn’t afraid of committing to the bit at all times in order to serve the story. However, it’s also interesting that Gosling is the one getting the most Oscar buzz for his performance as Ken in a female-centric movie, when Margot Robbie showed off a similar range of acting abilities, and Gerwig conceived, co-wrote, and directed the whole damn thing. While his exceptional performance shouldn’t be diminished in favor of his female coworkers, it is ironic that many people are so taken with Gosling’s Kenergy that they’re forgetting that the women who made this movie possible were just as integral to Barbie’s success.

A ‘Barbie’ Sequel Would Go Against Everything the Movie Represents

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Now, there are a few reasons why a Ken-focused movie would be a massive misstep. First and foremost, the whole point of Barbie was that it wasn’t Ken’s story. It was a movie about women and predominantly for women (although it can and should be enjoyed by all), and it was all about Barbie figuring out what she wants in life. The Kens were given a lot of action and plenty of sympathy, even when they were entranced by the patriarchy and demanded that the women “brewski beer” them while they Ken-splained The Godfather and tried to overthrow the government. While they were a delight to watch and got lots of screen time, the movie was never about the Kens. Fans lobbying for a sequel all about Ken kind of miss the entire point of the movie, and taking everything that Greta built to make a new movie about the male lead feels like a disservice to everything that Barbie was trying to represent.

Beyond just the Ken of it all, the whole point of Barbie is that what makes life beautiful is that it doesn’t last forever. Prolonging the franchise solely for the purpose of paychecks goes against the film's message and is unnecessary given the complex story we’ve already been given. Will any of this stop Mattel from barreling forward with an unrelenting cascade of toy-inspired IP extravaganzas? Probably not. Nevertheless, Barbie’s tale was told completely and beautifully, and although taking a trip back to the Mojo Dojo Casa House is enticing, we should just be happy we got to visit Barbie Land at all.