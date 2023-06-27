Margot Robbie has confirmed that discussions are already underway for a potential sequel to her upcoming film, Barbie, but has urged caution ahead of time due to concerns over "falling into a trap" by planning for something you may not be able to deliver.

Robbie stars as the eponymous character in Greta Gerwig's meta, self-aware satire which meditates on both femininity and mortality - based around the figure of the beloved, iconic plastic doll which has been enjoyed by children and adults for over half a century this point - and expectations for the film are enormous thanks to the depth of talent involved, as well as the reactions to the initial footage of the film.

According to Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, Barbie is just the beginning of a new franchise, and, speaking to Time Magazine, he expressed excitement about the potential for "more Barbie movies." However, Robbie remains cautious. While she has been engaged in discussions, no concrete plans have been made. She acknowledges that the project could take various paths from this point forward, given the wildly divergent ideas in place both on-screen, and even those which never made Gerwig's final cut of the movie.

RELATED: Ken Is Getting His Own Power Ballad in ‘Barbie’

Robbie believes it would be unwise to begin planning for a sequel that may never happen while trying to deliver a standalone film which stands on its own merit. “It could go a million different directions from this point,” she says. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

The film showcases a remarkably diverse ensemble cast, with Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ritu Arya, and many others embodying distinct interpretations of Barbie. Similarly, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, John Cena, and Ncuti Gatwa portray various iterations of Ken. Joining them in the human roles are America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, and Emerald Fennell. Adding to the allure, Helen Mirren lends her voice as the movie's narrator.

The official synopsis for the film, per Warner Bros., is literally: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." Barbie is due to be unleashed upon an unsuspecting world on July 21, 2023. You can check out the trailer for the movie down below.