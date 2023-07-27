The Big Picture Barbie's surface-level feminism is important but could be improved by exploring the nuances of women's oppression and the patriarchy. The movie oversimplifies gender conflicts.

A TV format would allow for more time to expand on the themes and storylines of Barbie, including ageism and objectification, which are only briefly addressed in the film.

The movie's packed cast of characters lacks proper development and background, preventing them from fully shining. A TV show could give more time to flesh out secondary characters and explore their stories.

Editor's Note: The below contains full spoilers for Barbie.

Barbie came to theaters to wash the world pink and prove competent filmmakers such as Greta Gerwig can imprint their unique voices even to the most commercial IP. Nothing could rob Gerwig of her astonishing success, as Barbie keeps breaking box office records while cementing the titular doll as a feminist icon. Yet, as good as Barbie can be, the movie still has some obvious flaws. Above everything else, Barbie lacks the runtime it would need to do everything it tries to do properly. Because of that, we can’t help to wonder if Barbie would have been better as a TV show, using television’s episodic structure to expand on its essential themes and storylines properly.

‘Barbie’ Surface-Level Feminism Matters, But It Could Improve

Image via Warner Bros

One of the main criticisms of Barbie is that the movie fails to explore the nuances of feminism and the many ways the patriarchy has nefarious effects on both women and men. The political message of Barbie is reduced to the fact women are systematically oppressed in the real world. Still, we don’t understand exactly why this happens. Likewise, as praiseworthy as Barbie’s efforts might be when it comes to telling men they don’t need to be defined by the role of oppressor, the movie’s surface-level feminism oversimplifies gender conflicts.

Of course, we should consider that Barbie is speaking to millions of spectators all around the globe. So, even if Barbie’s feminist themes never get as complex as some of us would like, the movie still spreads a powerful message to more people than we could dream of. Still, if the Barbie IP is so engaging to bring a mind-blowing audience to theaters for a movie about patriarchy, imagine what Gerwig and Margot Robbie could achieve if they actually had the time to explore the many layers of women’s oppression.

RELATED: How Slash — Yes, Slash — Found His Way Onto the 'Barbie' Soundtrack

If Barbie was retooled for a TV format, different episodes could tackle the many shades of the patriarchy, giving Barbie (Robbie) more time to acclimate to the harsh truths of the real world. As it is, the movie is already great. Even so, with more time dedicated to Barbie’s shocking visit to our reality, the project could have given enough time to questions such as ageism and objectification, which are only sprinkled over the script but never get the attention they deserve. Again, the Barbie team did the best they could with the limitations. But there’s an untapped potential in this story that a TV show could have helped to explore.

A TV Format Could Allow More Side Characters to Shine

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the best things about Barbie is how the movie managed to bring in so many talented actors to live a life of plastic. Unfortunately, the limitations of a feature film prevent Barbie from giving its overpopulated cast the time they need to shine. The movie is trying to do so many things at the same time that even key characters lack a proper background that could explain their motivations.

For instance, Gloria's (America Ferrera) relationship with her daughter, Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), is a cliché. Sasha is a rebellious teenager who grew apart from her mother, but there’s not even a single scene in Barbie to justify the two characters’ distance. Furthermore, the whole family arc is resolved with Sasha accepting that her mother’s dolls could still symbolize feminism, despite the irresponsible standards that Barbie can set for young girls struggling to forge their identity. That change, however, happens in an instant. Sure, Gloria gives a speech that should grant Ferrera an Oscar nomination. Yet, Barbie doesn’t have the time to properly explore the mother-daughter duo's emotional journey.

The same could be said of all the Barbies and Kens that just hang around in the background. We needed more time with Issa Rae’s President Barbie, and Dua Lipa deserved more than a quick cameo. Damn, we could watch entire episodes about Michael Cera’s Adam alone! Of course, there’s a lot of spinoff potential in the franchise. Still, it would be better if the main story had the runtime to flesh out some of its secondary characters, which could be achieved with a TV show.

A Longer Runtime Could Refine ‘Barbie’s Meta Layer

Image via Warner Bros.

The most problematic aspect of Barbie is unquestionably its meta layer. To show how the real world is dominated by men, who often speak in the name of women, Barbie spends a good chunk of its runtime exploring the history of Mattel. The movie wants to expose how hypocritical it is that a company that supposedly cares about young girls’ dreams is actually run by men.

The movie also wants to deal with the fact the Barbie doll can set unreasonable goals for women by repeating that they can be whoever they want to be while still not addressing the barriers raised by the patriarchy. In that perspective, Barbie can be actually harmful to feminism, as Sasha rightfully points out in her first encounter with the doll.

The meta-layer of Barbie is essential for the movie to work, as any attempt to erase the contradictions in the doll’s history would dumb down its empowering message. However, Barbie often goes meta as a joke instead of giving Mattel an actual hard time. That’s why Mattel’s board of directors is still entirely composed of men at the end of the movie, and absolutely nothing changes in the company’s culture regarding women’s oppression.

If Barbie had been a TV show, there could have been time to explore Mattel’s history without getting in the way of Barbie’s main journey of self-discovery. In fact, with more time to spare, the meta-layer of the movie could have been expanded to the point where the story would also propose actions against women’s oppression instead of just recognizing it and leaving things as they are. Joking at the expense of Mattel is already a great start, but there’s more to be done with Barbie’s groundbreaking storytelling universe.

Considering the money Barbie already made, it’s almost certain that Mattel will try to revisit the franchise in future productions. So, maybe, we’ll get a Barbie TV show after all. Still, for the Barbie-verse to thrive, the movie’s success mustn’t blind fans to the need to add nuance to its story.

Barbie is currently painting theaters pink.