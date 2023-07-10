We’re barely a week away from the premiere of the highly anticipated blockbuster Barbie – of Barbenheimer if you’re following the trend – and even though there’s much we don’t know about the movie, we do know that at some point Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) will leave Barbieland to come into the real world. As far as we know the other Barbies and Kens don’t make that trip, and that includes Simu Liu’s (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) Ken.

In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Liu started imagining what the adventure would look like if his Ken ventured into the real world and what kind of Barbie Land he might create. During the interview, Liu told Nemiroff that not only does his Ken have a wholly different vision from Gosling’s, but also that he would search for different experiences and bring back to Barbie Land something that he found truly exciting:

"I think my Ken would probably stumble into Korea Town, would probably discover boba for the first time or Korean barbecue, and just become really obsessed with that. So there would be a lot of grilling, there would be a lot of barbecues, a lot of backyard barbecues. What else? What else would my Ken bring back from the real world? Breakdancing. All Kens can dance, but I think if my Ken were to run into a breakdance in the real world I think that would just blow his mind. He would be like, “I need to bring this back. It’s the greatest thing ever!” It’s exactly how I felt when I first saw breakdancing for the first time."

Simu Liu's Ken: Wolves, Barbecue, and... Nunchucks?

Liu was confident that "Breakdancing [would] segue quite nicely into world peace," adding that his Ken also has a pretty different sense of style—which means his Barbie Dreamhouse would look a lot different in a universe where Liu’s Ken took a stroll into the real world. The actor went on to comment on Ken's (Gosling) fixation with horses saying, "I find the horse symbolism very interesting. A little questionable. I’m not really sure where the fixation on horses comes from." He then suggested what his Ken's animal of choice would be, saying he "would probably pick a different animal, like a wolf. I would say more wolf. A lot of [wolves]." Before adding in, "Nunchucks maybe? I’m kind of feeling like, who doesn’t love nunchucks?"

Barbie is coming to theaters surrounded by expectation because it matches a massive, plastic, and carefree character with the artistic skills of Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), who are known in the independent movie scene for coming up with movies that frequently question human existence and our role in the universe. The star-studded cast also features Issa Rae (Insecure), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion), Hari Nef (The Idol), John Cena (Fast X), Kate McKinnon (SNL), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), Will Ferrell (Blades of Glory), Michael Cera (Arrested Development), America Ferrera (Superstore), Emerald Fennell (The Crown) and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21.