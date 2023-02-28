Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Netflix animated film Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure a few weeks ahead of the film's debut on the streaming service on March 16, 2023.

The story of Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure follows Barbie's younger sister, Skipper, who has a skill in Babysitting and has her own business in the profession. When a problem arises in her business she decides to get a few summer part-time jobs with her friends. During one of these jobs, her expertise in babysitting is able to solve birthday party issue, she regains her confidence in her abilities and with her friends create a babysitting squad. The new 1-minute trailer focuses on Skipper and the many different jobs that she and her friends apply to, which include a job at a waterpark, as a cashier, and even singing. The new film is set to introduce brand-new characters as new two all-new songs.

Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure will be the 42nd overall film from the Barbie brand and will be joining over 10 other films and shows from the franchise's catalog on Netflix when it arrives on March 16. Among these other outings from the long-running franchise was an interactive experience called Barbie Epic Road Trip that was similar to fellow Netflix project Black Mirror: Bandersnatch where viewers were able to make choices as Barbie and her friends go on a cross-country road trip.

The streamer is also home to Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, a series of mockumentary-style shorts that follow Barbie and her friends and family living in a fictionalized version of Malibu. While ostensibly aimed at its younger target audience, Life in the Dreamhouse's use of self-aware humor makes it an entertaining watch for older viewers as well, particularly those that grew up with Barbie.

Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure is set to arrive on Netflix on March 16. You can check the brand-new trailer for the upcoming animated film as well as read its official synopsis down below.