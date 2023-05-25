As if the world of Barbie wasn't magical enough already, it will be accompanied by music from some of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Rolling Stone has shared the lists of artists who will be featured on the movie's soundtrack, and it is as impressive as the pink convertible the protagonist will be driving around when it is her time to shine this summer. Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj will provide songs for the project, ensuring that Barbie's (Margot Robbie) journey shares her energy with the world in the most stylish way possible. After all, the world's most iconic doll doesn't deserve less.

Charli XCX, Dominik Fike and Ava Max are also part of the album's list, proving that audiences can't know what to expect when it comes to the music behind the story. Greta Gerwig's latest feature will introduce a world full of Barbies and Kens living in harmony. They have fun at the beach, they fall in love with each other, and they live exactly the way children would think careless adults live. The idea of the characters being dolls is really emphasized with their limited worldview, illustrated perfectly when Ken (Ryan Gosling) presents to Barbie the idea of him spending the night at her place, without knowing what they should actually do once they are there.

As one of the most anticipated films of the summer, Barbie will introduce a perfect life for its protagonist. Robbie's "stereotypical" Barbie doesn't have anything to worry about, until she begins to question her own mortality. Her ideas about life ending and not being a fairytale doesn't sit right with the rest of the dolls, who think nothing has to change about the way they live. Her existential doubts would lead Barbie to escape her home in order to find answers in the human world, where danger lurks around every corner in the form of dirty streets and buildings that aren't pink.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: It's a Material World and 'Barbie' Owns Everything—Sorry Ken

The Variety of Barbies

In a world where everyone has the same name, and you can be whatever you'd like to be, people must find a way to identify one another. The dolls' solution was to label Barbies and Kens based on their favorite hobbies or their role in society. For example, Issa Rae will be in charge of playing President Barbie, while Emma Mackie will portray a Barbie who has a Nobel Prize in physics. You never know who you might run into while visiting the world of Barbie, as multiple stars are set to cameo as different versions of the fashionable toys. Barbie will make an impression in theatres on July 21.

The full list of artists featured on the Barbie soundtrack will be: Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Margot Robbie below: