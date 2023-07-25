The Big Picture Slash unexpectedly contributed to the Barbie movie, fitting in with the unexpected and weird nature of Barbie herself.

Mark Ronson, the producer and songwriter for the movie, pitched the idea to Slash, who loved it and agreed to participate.

Slash's session for the song "I'm Just Ken" was not easy due to unexpected changes, but he ultimately had fun with it and enjoyed being able to venture outside of his usual rockstar persona.

Out of all the unusual elements and appearances in the Barbie movie, the one that people never saw coming was the contribution of none other than world-famous rockstar Slash. Considering that Barbie is all about the unexpected and even weird, to feature Slash actually makes perfect sense when you think about it. In an interview with Collider, the Guns N' Roses guitarist explained how he ultimately became involved in the creation of the power ballad “I'm Just Ken."

During the interview, Slash revealed to our Christina Radish that, like all of us had thought, he never even considered being part of the Barbie movie in any way. At the same time, the musician stated that he does “a lot of insane stuff,” but the person that pitched him the project ended up making all the difference in the world and made it easier for Slash to say yes:

"Mark Ronson, who is the producer and I think he wrote the whole soundtrack, called me and asked me if I would play on something that he was doing for the movie. I love Mark. He’s a great guy. He’s a super talented producer and great songwriter. So, I said, 'Send it to me and let me see what it is.' So, he sent me a demo, and I was like, 'It’s a song about Ken,' which is just funny, in itself. I was like, 'Okay, yeah, I can do something with this.' It was a session where Mark just had a basic skeleton recorded. He was sending me stuff, and I was in the studio, so I did it and sent it back."

Rock Is Subversion, and So Is Slash

Slash also added that “I’m Just Ken” ended up becoming “not an easy session” because “it completely changed” once drummer Josh Freese (The Vandals/Foo Fighters) got involved and his contribution with the drums made the guitarist reconsider the composition. But ultimately, he calls it “fun" even with the unexpected changes. In addition, Slash commented on how he’s hardly tied down to the “serious" rockstar persona:

"I’m not trying to follow a certain idea where I’m supposed to be this, and I can’t venture outside of that mold, or people trip out. I’m just not that person. I just do whatever I feel like."

Chances are you’ll probably hear a lot more about “I'm Just Ken” in the coming days. After the movie’s impressive turnaround this weekend, the song is bound to become a standout on music charts as people search for the movie’s soundtrack. Barbie is in theaters now. You can listen to the power ballad and feel the Kenergy below: