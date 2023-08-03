The Big Picture Barbie's success at the box office and potential for streaming platforms make it a major hit of 2023, likely to be among the highest grossing movies.

It’s pretty safe to say that Barbie is one of the year’s biggest hits and that it’ll be among the top-ten highest grossing movies of 2023. The movie has reached an immense portion of the public and has the potential of making a lot more fans – or haters – once it hits streaming platforms. However, Warner Bros. Discovery is not worried about the buzz dying down, which is why you won’t see it on your screen before fall comes along.

The decision was communicated by Warner Bros. Discovery controversial CEO David Zaslav, who announced during the company's Q2 earnings call that the theater-to-streaming release window is, gladly, one decision they are sticking to. In the current format, Warner Bros. brings its biggest titles to Max no earlier than 45 days after the movie has premiered in theaters. This allows some breathing room for the movie to perform financially at the box office, and draws people who really want to watch it to the movie theater. That’s what Zaslav’s statement underscores:

“We really believe in the motion picture window. Let this movie go to the motion picture window, play it up, build up that brand, then have it go into PVOD. Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well. And then put it on Max. And when it goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact and that’ll be in the Fall.”

Why Warner Bros. Discovery Decided to Give Its Own Movies Some Respect

The release window format comes after a previous decision that was highly unpopular. Back in 2021, Warner decided that its movies would premiere simultaneously in theaters and on (then called) HBO Max. This hybrid release essentially killed a movie’s potential at the box office because, when given the choice to watch something at home or at the movies, most people would obviously choose to watch in the comfort of their own sofas or beds.

One of the people that was vocal about the release strategy was British filmmaker and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who blasted Warner Bros. for it. At the time, Nolan called Max a “fledgling streaming service” and lamented that his work and other professionals’ was “being used as a loss-leader” to increase the streaming platform’s subscriber base. The decision was considered the final push Nolan needed to stop working with Warner Bros. after a 19-year partnership.

Barbie is playing in theaters everywhere now, and has grossed over $800 million worldwide. Warner Bros. Discovery is yet to reveal when the movie will be released digitally.