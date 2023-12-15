The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's box office smasher Barbie is now available to stream on Max after a lengthy wait.

A version with American Sign Language has also been released, offering viewers different ways to enjoy the movie.

Max celebrates the occasion with a hot-pink homepage, cinematic references, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more.

Barbie’s takeover is reaching an entirely new shade of pink today as Greta Gerwig’s box office smasher is officially available to stream on Max. While most films see a decently quick turnaround time from their theatrical run to streaming, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led movie took almost half a year following its release date to become available in homes on Warner Bros. Discovery’s platform. What’s even better is that a separate version featuring American Sign Language has also been released, giving audiences two different ways to take in the hottest movie of the year.

To celebrate this most auspicious occasion, the homepage has been transported (by rocket, rollerblades, and sea) to Barbieland - complete with a hot-pink homepage, sparkles with every move of the mouse, and more. If you need to catch up on all those cinematic references made during Barbie, there’s a section for that, as Max put titles like 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Matrix all in one place. With behind-the-scenes featurettes and must-see performances from the members of the cast, Max has one-upped the celebration game.

The Featurettes

Capturing every piece of choreography, fashion decision, and even the thoughts going on inside Robbie and Gerwig’s brains (we’re not even kidding about that last one), the creative team kept the cameras rolling throughout much of the filming process. Now, fans can tune in to see how the feature came together, including the formation of Barbie and Ken’s dreamy journey to the real world, the battle of the Kens, and - of course - all the painstaking dance moves that created the iconic “I’m Just Ken” performance. Although Robbie’s Barbie took center stage, there were plenty of other stories to come from Barbieland, and one of the special features gives viewers the skinny on the rest of the residents. In “We Are Barbie,” other stars like Alexandra Shipp and Issa Rae chat about what makes their Barbies special.

The Magic of Barbie

Despite sharing the same release date as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie would blow the historical drama out of the sky, earning bragging rights as this year’s top box office earner. From its themes to its performances and the words and phrases that it added to our lexicon, Gerwig’s pinkified feature swept the globe and became a cultural phenomenon seemingly overnight. Although fans and collectors had the option of purchasing the movie’s 4K release back in October, its arrival on Max opens up a new set of doors for at-home viewing.

Check out the trailer for Barbie below and step into Barbieland courtesy of Max.

Watch On Max