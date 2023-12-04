The Big Picture Barbie, the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history, will be available to stream on Max starting December 15, bringing the star-studded comedy to everyone.

It's almost time to party with Barbie from the comfort of your own home. Greta Gerwig's box office-breaking summer blockbuster brought the theater industry to life this year, grossing $1.44 billion throughout its run while sharing the stage with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Now, the star-studded, plastic, and fantastic film is coming to Max on December 15 and the comedy will be accessible to everyone. In addition to the original film, an American Sign Language version, which was made in close counsel with the deaf community, will be available to stream on the same day.

Released back in July, Barbie has ascended into a phenomenon, becoming not only the highest-grossing film in a year that also included The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the aforementioned Oppenheimer but also the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history, passing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The film goes on an adventure with Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken as they live it up in Barbieland. When they decide to venture beyond the borders of their perfect paradise, however, they find themselves navigating the trials and tribulations of humans who live and work in the real world every day. The movie delivers a funny, musical journey of self-discovery for Barbie and Ken as they come to grips with mortality and their place in the world.

The dynamic duo of Robbie and Gosling are joined by an eye-watering list of stars, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell among many more. In addition to the excellent stars and a script penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film features no shortage of bops to sing along to, including Gosling's showstopping "I'm Just Ken." Other notable titles include “Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa and "What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish which add to a soundtrack that's been nominated for 11 Grammys.

'Barbie' in ASL Is a Fitting Step Forward for Inclusion

Considering that Barbie places a ton of emphasis on inclusion and diversity, creating a faithful version of the film for those who use ASL is the perfect way to ensure everyone gets to be involved during movie night. The version is made utilizing research from the deaf community and features ASL performer Leila Hanaumi. Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys championed the move as a testament to the commitment to quality and diverse storytelling on Max, adding in a statement:

"Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way. By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film’s empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends."

Barbie streams on Max on December 15, including in ASL. Read our review here for what to expect from the year's biggest film.