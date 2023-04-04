We're just a few months away from finding out if life in plastic really is all that fantastic, but by the looks of the brand-new trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, it looks like it's all that and more. The new trailer builds on the tone-setting, star-studded first trailer and gives audiences a better idea of what to expect when the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, hits theaters this July 21.

The new trailer shows all of the Barbies and Kens greeting each other for a beautiful day at the beach, teasing some of the dynamics between them—including the beef between Gosling and Simu Liu's Kens. Sadly, however, the trailer didn't feature a version of Aqua's hit pop song "Barbie Girl." It had previously been revealed that the song would not be appearing in the movie, but as with anything of this nature, hope always springs eternal. However, it does feature The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun," which delivers that same bubblegum pop energy. Everything we know about the movie so far points toward an absolute smash hit for Gerwig.

While the plot of the film has remained very much a mystery up until now, excitement for the project only continues to grow as the release date draws nearer. This is no doubt due to the film's absolutely stacked cast, which is a roster of some of the best and most popular actors working in Hollywood right now. If anything, July 21 feels like a day for pure star power as Christoper Nolan's Oppenheimer — which opens the same day — boasts a similarly staggering amount of star power.

Image via Warner Bros.

Who Is in Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie?

In addition to Robbie, Gosling, and Liu, the film stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa. Legendary actress Helen Mirren loaned her voice to the first trailer, serving as a narrator, but whether she'll appear in the final film is unknown as of right now. The new trailer also revealed that Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, and John Cena will appear in the movie.

While the plot is still largely a mystery, it was previously assumed that because there are multiple Barbies and Kens that we might take a ride in the Barbie multiverse. But the new trailer hilariously puts that theory to rest with a simple chorus of "Hi Barbie!" and "Hi Ken!" all within the same universe.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21. Check out the new trailer below: