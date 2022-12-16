Some months ago, it seemed like all the internet could talk about was Barbie. That happened because the upcoming blockbuster stars Margot Robbie (who plays the title character) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie's boyfriend Ken) were filming some external shots in the Florida streets, so it generated quite a lot of buzz. Now, however, it has been a while since we’re snowed under with Barbie news, so it’s the perfect time to take a peek at the movie’s first trailer and discover what it will all look like on the silver screen.

Since the massively popular Aqua song “Barbie Girl” won’t be featured in the movie, we can wear the lyrics out now and stress that the Barbie trailer looks – duh – plastic and fantastic. At the same time, you can tell there’s something different in the Barbie world, something that Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig has already teased in previous interviews. After all, the live-action movie is coming out more than 60 years after the doll was created, so some expectations are bound to be broken – or shattered.

The trailer doesn't reveal much, as it mostly shows Robbie, standing on a beach dressed in her vintage Barbie finest, namely the black and white striped swimsuit and 1950s ponytail found on the original incarnation of the doll. Scored to Richard Strauss' 'Also sprach Zarathustra', which audiences likely recognize from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the trailer ends on a much more vivid note, with quick clips showing the star-studded cast of the film living their fantastic, plastic lives in a hot-pink Barbie world.

Image via Warner Bros.

Barbie is written by director Gerwig along with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), which is another revealing element of the tone and setting of this new movie. Both Gerwig and Baumbach are known for depicting some harsh realities of life – but often with humor at the core, so their take on the world-famous character makes it all the more interesting. Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of Mattel (the company which created the Barbie doll), suggested in an interview that the movie will be a satire on patriarchy, as well as a critique to social and beauty standards imposed on women.

The star-studded cast of Barbie also features Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), America Ferrera (Superstore), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Issa Rae (Insecure), Hari Nef (Transparent), Michael Cera (Superbad), Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Emerald Fennell (The Crown), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), and Marisa Abela (Industry).

Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023.

You can watch the trailer below: