He's just Ken, and that's ok! Ahead of Barbie's upcoming worldwide theatrical debut, a new teaser has been released giving us a fresh new look at Barbie's platinum-blond playmate. That's right, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, is the star of the newest Barbie teaser. The latest trailer shows Gosling performing the song "I'm Just Ken," an ode to the companion doll's self-esteem woes, and gives us our closest look yet at the highly hyped summer blockbuster. Barbie is set to release to theaters on July 21, 2023, on what is looking to be an explosive box office weekend.

"I just don't know who I am without you," Ken cries at the beginning of the new teaser. "You're Ken," Barbie replies, pleading with him amidst what sounds like a breakup. "But it's Barbie and Ken," he continues, "there is no just Ken." The footage leans into Ken's insecurities, tying into the movie's tagline "She's everything, he's just Ken," before transitioning into Ken performing his song "I'm Just Ken" over footage of his and Barbie's adventures. The trailer showcases all of Ken's hard work and invisible plights from pushing the pedals on a bicycle built of two, or floating away in a space suit while Barbie explores the heavens. Hey, it can't be easy being Barbie's number two!

Behind the Plastic Smile

But one thing the new trailer makes clear is that the new film will put work into exploring the otherwise often-overlooked Ken. The new Barbie movie is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Based on the iconic doll line of the same name, the film is set to show us a whole other side to the dolls that have animated so many childhoods. Exact plot details from the film have yet to be released, however, certain themes have suffused through the broad and product-heavy promotion of the film. Ken's role as an otherwise neglected companion to the ultra-capable Barbie has been a consistent theme in the film's promotion, and it looks like he will receive a whole musical number to vent his many frustrations.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED:

First 'Barbie' Reactions Call It Heartfelt Camp and Overblown Fun (With a Feminist Twist)

Staring alongside Gosling in the film is an all-star cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie herself along with Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, and more. The film is the latest project from Greta Gerwig, who previously directed Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women. Gerwig directed Barbie and co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

You'll finally be able to meet the real Ken on July 21, 2023, and in the meantime, you can check out his musical number below.