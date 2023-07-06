It looks like Vietnam won’t be going pink this summer. It’s just been announced that Barbie (one of the year’s most anticipated films), has been banned in Vietnam. The Greta Gerwig-directed film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular Barbie and Ken, is set to premiere on July 21st. With a promising soundtrack, vibrant cinematography, and an all-star cast of characters, Barbie is shaping up to take the film world by storm. Despite it not being released yet, the film already has a huge fan following – with every trailer, clip, and promo image setting the internet ablaze with excitement. But it’s now been reported by Reuters that the film won’t see a release in Vietnam due to a scene that has been deemed offensive. It isn’t the first time a film has been barred from premiering in the country, but it’s nonetheless shocking. Here’s what you need to know about the Barbie ban.

RELATED: 10 Movies and Shows To Get in the Mood for ‘Barbie'

Why Is 'Barbie' Banned in Vietnam?

Image via Warner Bros.

The reason for the ban is due to a scene in which a map depicting the “nine-dash-line” is featured. The nine-dash-line is a U-shaped line that is used to illustrate the territory in the South China Sea, which both China and Vietnam claim as their own. The nine-dash-line is used in Chinese maps to designate the country’s claim over 90 percent of the sea. The line affects more than just Vietnam though. The Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, and Taiwan have long been in a border debate over the sea, and are all affected by China’s claim on it. Vi Kien Thanh, head of Vietnam’s Department of Cinema was quoted speaking to the state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre saying: “We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line.” This was ultimately decided by the National Film Appraisal and Classification Board, which is responsible for the licensing and censoring of foreign movies in Vietnam.

As mentioned, Vietnam isn’t the only country affected by China’s claims on the sea, and it seems as though the Philippines may be taking similar action towards the film. Philippines Senator Francis Tolentino spoke on this: “If the invalidated nine-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie Barbie, then it is incumbent upon the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board of the Philippines to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.” He also added that a middle ground could be found if the studio edited out the scene, but it’s unknown whether the studio will agree.

What Other Movies Have Been Banned in Vietnam?

Image via Lionsgate

While Barbie is the most recent film to be banned in Vietnam, it’s not an isolated incident. Back in 2019, Dreamwork’s animated film Abominable was banned in Vietnam after it was discovered that a scene in the film showed a map depicting the nine-dash-line. The film premiered in the country and stayed in theatres for a number of days before it was ultimately pulled. Furthermore, the Tom Holland-led action flick Uncharted was also banned in the country. Vietnam News Agency reported and cited Vi Kien Thanh about the decision: “The film was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line.” The TV shows Madam Secretary and Put Your Head on My Shoulder were ordered to delete scenes containing the offensive map in order to air in the country. Also in 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 was unofficially banned due to starring Donnie Yen who is an active supporter of the nine-dash-line.

Though the majority of the plot is under wraps, fans are nonetheless thrilled for the film. And despite the film being barred in Vietnam, Barbie is predicted to be one of the most successful movies of the year, despite sharing its release day with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Barbie's marketing is already underway and making waves, with a sequel already in talks. It's looking to be a delightfully good time when the film finally makes its much-anticipated debut.