With Barbie finally out in theaters after a marketing campaign that seemed to have lasted for years, spoilers of all shapes, sizes and models are bound to start coming out. One of the mildest ones refer to a simple throwaway joke that, even though it’s barely one line, has the potential of angering a whole horde of fans across social media. That’s what ComicBook asked in an interview to director Greta Gerwig, and you can check it out below if you don’t mind tiny spoilers.

At a certain point in the movie, the Barbies in Barbieworld need to be taken off a trance so they can team up with Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) and revert a dangerous situation. One of those Barbies is Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), who manages to come out of the trance and tries to explain how it felt like by saying “it's like I’ve been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.” When asked about it, Gerwig admitted she didn’t fully realize the appeal that the Snyderverse had.

In the interview, the filmmaker said she doesn’t “have a dog in this fight,” and stated that she knew that passionate Zack Snyder fans “was a thing.” Gerwig further explained that not being completely familiar with the movement was kind of how the joke came to life, because Shipp’s Barbie would go from vaguely aware of the movie to obsessed and then to not caring about it all of a sudden because she was taken off the trance.

Across social media in general and on Twitter in particular, Zack Snyder fans got the reputation of adoring everything the filmmaker touches and not reacting well when somebody doesn’t see it the same way. That massive movement put pressure on Warner Bros. To “release the Snyder cut” of Justice League after the studio completely changed the director’s vision for the 2017 blockbuster. The four-hour cut ended up getting released on Max and it helped further fans’ admiration for the filmmaker’s work.

As more people get a chance to watch Barbie, it’s possible we’ll get to see how the joke impacts Zack Snyder fans in the long run. However, the joke sounds more angled towards the potential toxic behavior that some people on the internet can develop, rather than at the 4-hour Justice League movie itself.

