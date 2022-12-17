Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.

The video captures two separate perspectives at once, showing the view of the crew and the camera to compare what both are seeing. While the camera captures a seamless walkthrough for its cast, panning out sees a crew armed with microphones, a camera, and other equipment moving close behind just out of frame. The difficulty of the shoot is apparent as everyone is cramped into the corridors in order to simulate a crowded venue, but just as navigating the crowd is a challenge for the fictional characters, it's as much of a challenge for everyone trying to push the camera along. Despite the tight squeezes, everyone manages to keep pace and keep the shot smooth throughout.

If there's anything Iñárritu has been able to repeat through his features it's his technical prowess. Both Birdman and The Revenant, his back-to-back Academy Award best picture winners were marvels of filmmaking that proved to be intense both for the crew and the cast. The former was largely hailed for committing to an uncut approach, using a mix of technical wizardry and effects to appear as one long take. Iñárritu doesn't skimp on the visually impressive shots in Bardo either and the Instagram video is a nice peak behind the curtain at the work his crew puts in to make it happen.

Image via Netflix

More Background on Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Bardo marks Iñárritu's first Mexican production in over 20 years, returning to his roots established in 2000 with Amores Perros. Daniel Giménez Cacho leads the film as Silverio, an acclaimed Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who struggles through an existential crisis after receiving an award in the U.S. for his journalistic efforts. In an effort to reconnect with his roots, he returns to his home after years of living in Los Angeles. The introspective journey is also a personal one for the director, pulling some elements from his life to create a mix of surreal and autobiographical elements. He once again teamed with his regular writing partner Nicolas Giacabone to develop the script.

In addition to the veteran Cacho, the film stars Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Sanchez Solano, Andrés Almeida, and Francisco Rubio. So far, Bardo has yet to capture quite the same acclaim as his previous work with only a 58% rating from critics against a 74% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but it still has its high points. Owing to the work of its cinematographers and Iñárritu's usual prowess, Collider's own Brian Formo lauded the technical achievements of the film despite giving it a C when he reviewed it upon its premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the painstaking behind-the-scenes work that goes into a one-take scene below.