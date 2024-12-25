A pair of home renovation experts buy and transform forgotten properties into fully-furnished dream homes? HGTV fans already know the drill. On the surface, Bargain Block follows the same formula as other home renovation reality shows like Fixer Upper or Property Brothers. Partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas buy and renovate rundown houses in the city of Detroit, Michigan. Keith conceptualizes home design while Evan focuses on building and construction, and the pair are sometimes joined by co-star and realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield throughout the process – sounds pretty straightforward.

But Bargain Block stands out from other home renovation shows with its wildly imaginative home designs, focus on environmentally conscious projects, and all the awkward silliness, authenticity, and genuine friendship viewers see between Keith, Evan, and Shea in the interim. The result is a home renovation gem that feels as fresh as that brand-new kitchen backsplash fans of the genre love to see.

Every Home Renovated on ‘Bargain Block’ Is One-of-a-Kind

Perhaps best described as whimsical and artsy, Bargain Block features home designs that are anything but drab. In place of neutrals and rustic decor, Keith’s designs make use of bright colors, odd shapes, and storytelling that can transport the viewer to another time or place. Each home that’s renovated on Bargain Block is given a unique theme that encapsulates its creative essence – like the “Rainforest House” or the “Fairytale House,” which is made complete by a custom-made arched doorway, a golden rabbit wearing a monocle, checkered couch pillows, and deep red marble countertops that were salvaged from remnants. Keith and Evan, alongside their home renovation team, do more than simply flip houses. They tell an enchanting story through the larger and smaller details of every home renovation, creating dream homes that really do feel as if they’re set within a dream. One thing viewers can be sure of is that no two homes are ever alike on Bargain Block.

The show is also unique in that the houses Keith and Evan flip are renovated with first-time homebuyers in mind, often selling for around $100,000. In order to keep renovation costs down and prioritize sustainable design, Keith and Evan often make use of second-hand materials and DIY projects. The pair go through each abandoned house they buy in search of items that can be reused or repurposed, taking on projects like reupholstering a forgotten armchair or upcycling a marble plate into a side table. These efforts help make the whole venture of home renovation feel more accessible and are also entertaining to watch – like when Keith drags Evan out into the rain to go “parking lot foraging” for moss to make wall art.

The Chemistry Between the Cast of ‘Bargain Block’ Is Unmatched

As Keith boundlessly wields his creative vision, Evan helps to keep his ideas in the realm of possibility, lending to their endearing and oftentimes comical onscreen dynamic – while Shea does her best to keep them both from using a broken staircase or touching things without gloves on. As the homes Keith and Evan transform on Bargain Block require total renovation, they often run into difficulties or less-than-ideal situations along the way. Whether it be significant fire damage, bad weather, or a fireplace sculpture that’s missing a boob, they always seem to make the best out of a bad situation. In place of dramatic moments, Keith, Evan, and Shea face the challenges presented by each renovation with good spirit, humor, and relatable awkward body language.

The moments in the show when style and artistic design meet sustainability and DIY combined with the silly, sometimes chaotic chemistry between the cast make Bargain Block a truly enjoyable watch that also feels unique in the realm of home renovation reality TV. As thoughtfulness is given to every part of the process, by the time the homes on Bargain Block are ready for open-house, they are themselves works of art. Fans of the show will be happy to know that Keith and Evan can be seen taking on a new adventure in the first season of the spin-off series Bargain Block: New Orleans.

Bargain Block is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

