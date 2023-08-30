The Big Picture South Korean star Jin Seon-Kyu captivates as the unfortunate victim caught in a human trafficking ring in the dystopian K-drama Bargain.

The trailer reveals the intense and chaotic struggle for survival as he is trapped in a hotel with other victims, facing death and betrayal in the midst of a deadly earthquake.

Paramount+ expands its international catalog with this award-winning series, following the success of other South Korean productions like Yonder and Queen Woo.

South Korean star Jin Seon-Kyu is trapped in a horrific situation in the dystopian K-drama Bargain. Collider can exclusively unveil a trailer for the series ahead of its arrival on Paramount+ that shows him playing an unfortunate victim going from buyer to merchandise to survivor over the course of a few minutes. He plays Noh Hyung Soo, one of many victims drawn to a remote hotel with the promise of sexual encounters only to wind up trapped in a human trafficking ring where his organs are on the auction block. He gets a second chance when an earthquake topples the building, freeing him from certain death but forcing him to survive in the rubble with the people who tried to buy and sell him along with other strangers gathered for their own means.

The trailer opens peacefully enough with Soo meeting a woman at the hotel and asking a few questions before they conduct business. Before he can do anything, however, he's blindfolded, tied up, and surrounded by people with the same woman taking bids on his kidneys. Things seem dire as they're about to carve into him and retrieve the winner's merchandise, but soon the earth shakes and plunges them into a pit below the hotel, forcing Soo into the fight of his life. He isn't the only victim in the hotel, and he finds people willing to help untie him, but there are far more ready to do him in, including both the woman and the man who bought his kidney. Everything descends into chaos as the survivors turn on each other, turning the ruins into a death trap.

Bargain hails from Byun Seung-min whose past work involved producing the Korean series D.P. and The Cursed. He created the series based on Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning short film of the same name, only expanding the plot to delve further into the survivors' struggles after the hotel's collapse. Alongside Seon-Kyu, the six-part series also includes Money Heist: Korea alum Jun Jong-seo among its cast. The series is a co-production between Paramount+ and TVING, South Korea's flagship streaming service where Bargain can currently be found.

Image via TVING

Paramount+ Further Expands Its International Catalog With 'Bargain'

Paramount+ has been focused on vastly expanding its international catalog of late, especially when it comes to South Korean productions. Earlier this year, the streamer released the original series Yonder which grew to become its most-watched international show to date. That prompted the company to dig deeper, adding Queen Woo and A Bloody Lucky Day to its selection which were both also developed as part of the partnership with Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM. With the addition of Bargain, Paramount brings aboard an award-winning hit that came away with the best screenplay prize at Canneseries earlier this year in France.

Bargain streams globally on Paramount+ on October 5. Check out the exclusive trailer and brand-new poster below.