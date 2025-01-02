A desolate landscape, rampaging murderers, bandit-style gangsters, and seemingly normal people losing all morals. No, it's not Fallout or the latest spin-off of The Walking Dead. It's Paramount+'s K-Drama, Bargain. With the short run times, only three hours spread across six episodes, it is a testament to the great exposition and character writing that so much occurs in this terrifying thriller, yet you never lose the stakes of the moment. After detective Noh Hyung-Soo (Jin Seon-Kyu) is kidnapped while undercover at an organ trafficking organization, an earthquake interrupts the auction of Hyung-Soo's organs that Park Ju-Young (Jeon Jong-Seo) presides over for the gangsters in charge. Hyung-Soo and Ju-Young must fight off bloodthirsty criminals and other patrons desperate for the organs they purchased to reach the $7 million hidden in The Boss's (Wayne LeGette) vault and get out of the collapsing building alive.

Bargain succeeds in so many ways that make it a thrilling and tense watch from beginning to end. From the polar opposite protagonists, Hyung-Soo and Ju-Young, and their opposing ideological views to their struggle on every floor, every single step forward is difficult for these two, and you feel their growing exhaustion and desperation. Whilst the writing is superb, the claustrophobic cinematography is a masterclass in doing the most with the sets at your disposal, with great set design and hidden cuts.

Geuk and Ju-Yeong Are Antithesis of Each Other in 'Bargain'

Image via Paramount+

Choosing what kind of dynamic your co-protagonists will share is always difficult. They can be similar in thinking and suffer together, such as Sam (Sean Astin) and Frodo (Elijah Wood) in The Lord of the Rings, or they can disagree on almost everything and look for any opportunity to get away from one another, which is what we see in Hyung-Soo and Ju-Young. Whereas the detective, Hyung-Soo, believes in an objective version of morality, Ju-Young, as a character who has suffered from her early childhood, holds an anarchistic view, believing the worst of the whole world even before the supposed earthquake hit. Watching these two bicker and disagree on everything from philosophy to their next moves, refusing to trust one another, allows us to choose which viewpoint is more beneficial in a situation like this. We'd all like to believe we'd be upstanding like Hyung-Soo, but we can equally understand Ju-Young's screw-the-world attitude and see how it might be more beneficial when disaster strikes.

Whether It's the Environment or the Antagonists, Every Step Forward is a Struggle

Image via Paramount+

Often, in disaster movies, the characters' struggle to achieve even the most simple goals makes it tense to watch. That is where Bargain excels. Whether it is advancing to the next floor, battering a door handle open, or manipulating murderous thugs in the basement, everything is a desperate last-ditch effort from Hyung-Soo and Ju-Young. The character of Ko Guk-Ryul (Chang Ryul), the "good son" who bought Hyung-Soo's kidney for his dying father, embodies this everlasting struggle. No matter how beaten, cut, or shot this man is, he keeps popping up again to remind Hyung-Soo that he owns the detective's kidney. Hyung-Soo and Ju-Young cannot escape Guk-Ryul no matter what they do, which sums up their entire situation. Similarly, watching Hyung-Soo go from merely wearing underpants to being more and more covered in ridiculous mismatched clothing is hilarious, yet underscores how even a simple commodity such as wardrobe is not guaranteed in this scenario.

'Bargain's Cinematography Makes the Audience Feel as Trapped as the Characters

What you will notice about Bargain is that we only see the outside world a handful of times, and it rarely cuts away from our protagonists. We simply follow them through every scene. If they jump down a hole to the basement, the camera follows them down. You may be able to notice the hidden cuts as we go from set to set, but it is still such an impressive job at making the audience feel claustrophobic, as we, too, feel like we haven't seen daylight in weeks. When we finally see the outside world, it's like we can also breathe again, as the background is now expansive compared to the closed-in sets of the collapsed motel.

Overall, Bargain cannot be recommended enough. It's so different from most other shows nowadays, where every character's backstory must have its own episode to flesh out. Instead, Bargain throws you into the deep end with Hyung-Soo and Ju-Young, putting them into an almost apocalyptic situation and pairing them with each other's worst nightmare, an idealist and a cynic. Furthermore, the entire mise en scène and camera operation make this a series worth watching for the skilled filmmaking on show. In the end, you'll be praying you're nowhere near Hyung-Soo or Ju-Young when the next disaster strikes.

Your changes have been saved Bargain Release Date October 28, 2022 Cast Jin Sun-kyu , Jun Jong-seo , Jeong In-kyeom , Chang Ryul , Park Hyeong-su , Shin Jae-hwi , Lee Joo-young , Oh Min-ae , Kang Gil-woo , Jang Yoon-ju , Hyun Bong-sik , Jung Hoe-ryn , Yang Jo-a , Park Se-jun , Choi Byeong-yun , Hwang Jae-yeol , Shin Hee-cheol Seasons 1 Network TVING Directors Jeon Woo-sung Expand

All episodes of Bargain are available to stream on Paramount+.

WATCH NOW