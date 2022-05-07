Longtime friends Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are teaming up for a wild new game show on the USA Network. Barmageddon sends the two buds down to Nashville, particularly Shelton's own Ole Red bar, to play classic bar games taken to the absolute extreme with some celebrity friends. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is also on board as the host of the insanity, setting the stakes for the two friends and the guests for each episode.

Barmageddon takes place in Ole Red with Daly sliding behind the bar and Shelton performing live music for what sounds like a bar-themed Hollywood Game Night. Rather than answering questions with a team of other celebrities though, the guests for each episode will participate in a set of extreme bar games like Aircannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, or the unfortunately named Shelton Darts (shortened to Sharts). And of course, drinks will be passed around too as the contestants get into the spirit with a loud crowd enjoying the fun and Shelton and Daly cheering on (and heckling) their new drinking buddies.

Each episode is a five-game gauntlet for the two celebrity guests who are competing to win a prize for a viral internet sensation of their choosing. It's all in the name of giving someone who has been made infamous through a clip of them spreading online a bit of redemption. The loser of each game is asked to spin the Wheel of Redemption which could give them a boon to launch them back in the game or result in some hilarious consequences. Occasionally, Shelton and Daly will jump in just to flex their bar game skills to their guests and mix up the competition. At the end of it all, the winner takes home a grand prize while the loser only gets shame.

Daly and Shelton have been practically tied at the hip for some time now with Daly even officiating his friend's wedding to fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani. The two are the longest-tenured members of the singing competition, but their paths to Barmageddon are quite different. Shelton is best known as a country music superstar with a slew of awards including CMT's Artist of the Year award. Daly, meanwhile, began his career on radio before joining MTV with shows like Total Request Live and eventually boarding Today.

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said in a statement. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red." His old friend Daly also expressed his excitement for the fun and games to come, saying "Blake, Lee, and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!"

Barmageddon hails from White Label Productions and JLP Pictures with Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label’s Chris Wagner serving as executive producers.

There's currently no release window for the series.

