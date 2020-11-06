Criterion Collection Blu-rays and DVDs 50% Off at Barnes & Noble

If you’re looking to beef up your collection of physical media with some great Criterion Collection discs, you always want to wait until a flash sale or Barnes & Noble’s biannual 50%-off sale. We recently had a flash sale, but it didn’t include any titles that weren’t already released by Criterion. Thankfully, a little more time has passed, and now B&N’s sale is underway, which means you are more than free to pull the trigger on getting that Parasite Blu-ray. For my money, I picked up Parasite, the Blu-ray of Klute, and the DVD of Pickup on South Street, which sadly does not have a Blu-ray edition available.

Click over to B&N now to do a little early holiday shopping.