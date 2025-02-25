From The Bear to Barney, Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri is in talks to star in the upcoming movie centered around everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur. The actress and comedian has already been signed on to pen the screenplay, which gives us a better idea of the tone of the live-action flick that’s being backed by A24. Yes, with every update, the project seems like more and more of a fever dream, but that’s just showbiz, baby. The movie is undoubtedly hoping to channel the excitement, audience, and cash reward that was garnered with 2023’s Barbie, although it’s not entirely clear whether Edebiri — or whoever ends up cast as the titular dino — will be under a costume or if some other nightmare situation will mold the two together.

Edebiri’s name isn’t the only big one attached to the upcoming project, with Daniel Kaluuya set to back the title under his 59% banner alongside Rowan Riley. As one could expect, Mattel Films also has their hands busy working on the production, with Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell overseeing and Robbie Brenner producing. The Barney movie has now been in the works for more than half a decade, having first been announced back in 2019. If all goes as the studios are expecting, it should be quite a hit with fans, especially those who grew up with the purple dinosaur from the late ‘80s to 2010. Over the years, Barney saw various iterations, starting with a direct-to-video series titled Barney & the Backyard Gang in 1988, which turned into Barney & Friends. The latter ran for an impressive 14 seasons on PBS and taught kids plenty of lessons along the way. The movie sounds like it will lean away from the “kid-centered” aspect and act as nostalgia bait for adults, while offering them something completely different from what they’re used to.

What Else Does Ayo Edebiri Have On the Way?