There’s usually nothing more tedious than Hollywood taking on Hollywood, but HBO’s crime dramedy Barry distinguishes its take on aspiring actors in two ways. The first is its ingenious premise, where a guilty hitman (Bill Hader) catches the acting bug after traveling to Los Angeles to kill a target. The second is that few other shows make the life of an actor look so uniquely, soul-crushingly miserable. Barry Berkman may be enchanted by the possibilities of acting the moment he walks into Gene Cousineau's (Henry Winkler) class, but the show itself has no stars in its eyes. In Barry, the life of an actor is spent in anonymous theaters and bars, networking with gabbling narcissists, suffering disappointment after crushing disappointment before being “rewarded” with a bit part in some lousy surfer movie. Even those who achieve some success, like Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), require insane amounts of luck and a not-inconsiderable amount of backstabbing to get ahead. The satire isn’t completely merciless - it’s too carefully observed for that - but it’s bleak stuff.

RELATED: 'Barry' Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Detonations and Revelations

Barry’s dream of being an actor is both the show’s high-concept premise and the source of much of its pathos. After all, Barry’s dream is even more futile than the dreams of his cheerfully, obliviously terrible colleagues in Cousineau’s class. He’s only successful as an actor when he’s plumbing the depths of his trauma, which isn’t sustainable for someone with as much baggage as Barry. There’s also the fact that, well, he’s a hitman - if his malevolent handler Fuches (Stephen Root) doesn’t have him killed for walking away, then one of the gangs he’s victimized will. And if they don’t, the police will arrest him the moment he gets an ounce of notoriety. Barry’s dream is downright delusional; it’s also the best thing that’s ever happened to him.

Image Via HBO

Delusion gets a bad rap, but for creative types trying to make a career out of their passion, a certain level of delusion is not only helpful but necessary. People will joke about being a starving artist or how they wished they got a STEM degree or something along those lines because nobody wants to be seen as a foolish dreamer. But to have any chance at success, an artist needs to believe in themselves to the point where they might look delusional to an outsider. Out of thousands of slush pile manuscripts, hopeful auditionees, and coffee shop folk singers - an artist must believe that they are the one crab who can crawl out of the bucket and deserve to be heard over the din. It sounds delusional, and maybe it is, but no success comes without that belief. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that gets people out of bed in the morning.

So yes, Barry is delusional if he thinks he has a shot at becoming a movie star. But if he never had that dream - if he went to Los Angeles, shot his target, and flew back home to Cleveland - where would he be? He would be stuck in the same existential rut he was in when we first met him. He would go through the motions of being an assassin, doing dangerous, soul-corroding work that he hates. He would remain under Fuches’ thumb, manipulated and ripped off at every turn. He would keep traveling across the country, putting more bullets into more people’s brains until he either gets killed or kills himself. But in Los Angeles, he has something - maybe not something sustainable, maybe not something lucrative, but something all the same. Perhaps Barry is doomed no matter what he does, but if the other happy, delusional dreamers in Hollywood taught him anything, it’s that living for something is always better than the alternative.

'Barry' Season 3: What Sally's Pressure-Cooker Moment in Episode 4 Says About Her Journey

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Joe Hoeffner (33 Articles Published) More From Joe Hoeffner

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe