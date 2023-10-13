Bill Hader first broke out on Saturday Night Live, but it became very clear early on in his career that he was capable of much more than comedic characters like “Stefan.” After appearing in many films produced by Judd Apatow, Hader began exploring his capabilities as a writer and director. He channeled his creative energies into Barry, a groundbreaking HBO series that has earned immense acclaim for its brilliant premise and creative depiction of the acting craft. While at first, it appeared like Barry would be nothing more than a comedic endeavor in which Hader could lampoon other actors, it slowly transformed into the best anti-hero series since Breaking Bad.

Set in Los Angeles, the series centers around the hitman Barry Berkman (Hader), who grows interested in the study of acting after an encounter with the acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Barry’s pursuit of acting disturbs his mentor Monroe Fuches (Steven Root), who believes that he will no longer be able to function as an assassin. As Barry’s acting studies grow more intense, he begins to fall in love with his fellow student Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg). Barry’s inability to separate his acting career from his profession as an assassin becomes a challenge, as he desperately tries to hide his dark secrets from the friends that he’s made. Here are the best episodes of every season of Barry.

"Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2018)

The first season of Barry successfully found the right tone to depict such a central character. It was important for the audience to relate to Barry initially, as his brutal actions wouldn’t come as quite of a shock if he wasn’t initially somewhat endearing and goofy. The series certainly confirmed its darker intentions by the end of its first season when Barry executes his brother-in-law in the military, Chris Lucado (Chris Marquette). While the viewer was used to seeing Barry kill people at this point, the death of Chris in “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” was the first instance in which he murdered a personal friend.

Although the death of Chris made “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” one of the darker installments, the episode did have some comedic high points, including the unexpected friendship between Czechan crime lord NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and his rival, Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby). The development of their eventual romantic bond became one of the series’ strongest storylines.

"ronny/lily"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2019)

In addition to proving himself to be a much more capable actor throughout the course of Barry, Hader also made significant improvements as a director, particularly in the second season. He helmed the standout episode “ronny/lily,” which explored a failed assassination attempt that leaves Barry and Fuches completely flustered. Unlike other Barry episodes that attempted to progress the story and incorporate all of the supporting players, “ronny/lily” was completely focused on one botched crime that gets increasingly more ridiculous. The episode evokes strong similarities to “heist gone wrong” films such as Good Time or American Animals.

Barry is one of the rare shows that is able to use violence to comedic effect without ever justifying it; the viewer is forced to cringe at the absurd moments of body horror.

"starting now"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2022)

It was clear at Barry’s inception that it wouldn’t be possible for the series to continue without forcing its central character to face the consequences of his actions. Barry is a murderer and a liar, and as much fun as it was to see him try to read Shakespearean prose and interact with Hollywood celebrities, the series couldn’t turn him into a sitcom character who simply got into various comedic dilemmas trying to separate his careers as an actor and a hitman.

Season three’s final episode “starting now” finally sent Barry to the place where he belongs: prison. After uncovering Barry’s crimes, his former mentor Gene takes it upon himself to set up a scheme that will put his former student behind bars. It’s one of the most emotionally gut-punching moments of the entire series; no character ends up coming out clean.

"it takes a psycho"

Season 4, Episode 4 (2023)

The final season of Barry feels like two different shows. The first half of the season explores Barry’s experiences in prison, and forces characters like Gene, Fuches, Sally, and NoHo Hank to justify to themselves letting him wreak havoc without consequences for so long. The second half of the series takes place after Barry has escaped imprisonment; eight years following his escape, he has isolated himself with Sally and attempted to raise a family following a radical fundamentalist belief system.

It was a notable shift in tone, but Barry’s escape in the episode “it takes a psycho” made it work. Any notion that Barry was still a “comedy series” completely disappeared thanks to the violent death of Cristobal in the episode; even initially endearing characters like NoHo Hank had shown their dark side. The final season of the series very much reflected that each of the characters had given up; they were helpless to do anything but accept their own cynicism and the fundamental futility of seeking revenge.

