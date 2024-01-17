Bill Hader and Alec Berg's dark comedy about a down-on-his-luck hitman is like nothing else on television. Since its beginning in 2018, Barry has captured a unique balance of humor, emotion and violence. Absurd in subject, Barry fills a gap in TV; viewers follow Barry Berkman, a skilled ex-marine turned contract killer. He's depressed and searching for meaning. He finds it in the most unlikely of places - LA, in an acting class. What follows is 4 seasons of expertly done television.

Barry has been praised for the dynamic directing style and the incredible performances of Bill Hader and his co-stars, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, and Henry Winkler. The show has received multiple rounds of awards, recently with nominations from the Golden Globes for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Bill Hader. It also holds 5 nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, including for Directing, Writing and Supporting Actor for Carrigan and Winkler. Barry leaves behind 32 almost-perfect episodes; let's break down the best.

Barry Release Date March 25, 2018 Creator Alec Berg, Bill Hader Cast Bill Hader , Stephen Root , Henry Winkler Main Genre Drama

10 "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" - Season 1, Episode 1

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Alec Berg and Hader

In some shows, the pilots are often the weak spot as the show finds its feet. Barry doesn't have this problem. Barry Berkman is hired by the Chechen mob to take out a man named Ryan for having an affair with the mob boss' wife. He ends up at Ryan's acting class, lead by the once-famous Gene Cousineau (Winkler). He doesn't do the best job, but he finds himself bonding with the class, particularly Sally Reed (Goldberg). Barry empties his heart to Cousineau about not wanting to be a hitman, and the teacher perceives it as an acting performance and invites him back to class.

This first episode of Barry expertly sets up the story to come. Bill Hader is incredible and subtle in his portrayal of Barry's conflicting emotions, with viewers finding themselves sympathizing with him from day one. Hader's work behind the camera is just as memorable as in front. Right off the bat, the show displays an impressive contrast between the life of crime and the life of acting and performing. 'Make Your Mark' is just the first act in this compelling tragi-comedy.

9 "you're charming" - Season 4, Episode 3

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Emma Barrie

Barry has always managed to compel viewers with unique characters that we can't get enough of. In this episode of the final season, Barry strikes a bargain with the FBI in prison to give them information, and tensions rise between him and Hank. Gene talks to a reporter about the situation with Barry, but then tries to take it back. Sally starts teaching an acting class in the style of Gene and her students hate it, apart from one woman who asks for Sally's coaching. Fans of NoHo Hank and Cristobal (Michael Irby) are left worrying in this episode, with Hank receiving a visit from one of his old crime family members.

Despite the circumstances beginning to arise, NoHo Hank and Cristobal's relationship continues to be a highlight. Their enemies-turned-lovers dynamic is endlessly brilliant, and Anthony Carrigan brings it every single episode as Hank. Bonus points for his outfits. Sally has some time to shine as she tries to find her place in the world. It ends with an expertly written prison break scene, with Barry taking out a hitman and escaping. Barry always finds a way.

8 "What?!" - Season 2, Episode 4

Directed by Liza Johnson and written by Duffy Boudreau

In "What?!", Sally's abusive ex, Sam, comes to town and she and Barry spend some time with him. Sally confesses to Barry that she did not stand up to Sam like she claimed in her acting scene and that she ran away. Barry bears everything and tells Gene the truth about his moment of rage, that he killed an innocent person when his friend was shot. Gene assures him that he can move past this mistake. Barry tells Fuches (Stephen Root) that he killed Janice (Paula Newsome), and her partner, Detective Loach, records his confession and bargains with Barry; he will delete it if Barry kills his wife's lover, Ronny.

The theme of secrets and trust serves this episode well. Bill Hader is compelling as ever, as we watch a brilliantly filmed flashback of Barry's mistake and his subsequent discharge from the Marines. Getting more exposition of Barry's character makes for a gripping episode. Sarah Goldberg's often snubbed performance as Sally hits an all-time high, exploring the reality of being a domestic abuse victim and dealing with the aftermath of being trapped in a situation like that.

7 "Wow" - Season 4, Episode 8

Directed and written by Bill Hader

In this explosive final episode ever of Barry, the show ends in theatrical comedic chaos. Sally and John are being kept hostage by NoHo Hank and Fuches intercepts, killing Hank and his men. Barry goes to Gene to turn himself in, as Gene now stands accused of Janice's murder, and he shoots Barry. Years later, Sally and John (Jaeden Martell) have a new life. At his friend's house, John watches a movie about Barry, his father, with Barry as the hero and Gene as the villain.

"Wow" is the perfect ending to one big joke with no real closure. The 'truth' of Barry's story has been immortalized in a biopic, and the reality of the situation will never come to light. This dark absurd ending is what Barry always was, a Hollywood parody, critiquing the entertainment industry and the consumption of genres like true crime. Bill Hader directs this finale like his life depends on it; Barry's death occurs suddenly and quiet, like a stage direction. The play comes to an end, and it is a tragedy, "oh, wow" being his final words.

6 "it takes a psycho" - Season 4, Episode 4

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Taofik Kolade

Following Barry's unexpected prison escape, Gene waits in fear, holed up in a cabin in hiding. In his paranoia, he accidentally shoots his son, thinking it is Barry. Hank kills all of his men to save them from the Chechens, and when Cristobal finds out, he is horrified. Cristobal tries to walk away, but is murdered because he knows too much information to be let go. Sally arrives home from work to find Barry and he asks her to leave with him. Flash forward, the couple are shown living in the middle of nowhere with a son.

This episode is almost too packed, but not to a detriment. The directing and acting of Hank's scene with Cristobal is heartbreaking, and left viewers reeling, marking the end of the fan-favourite couple. This one hurt, as Hank and Cristobal have been a constant source of entertainment throughout the show. Fans didn't want to see it go this way, but it uncovers some unexpected developments for Hank as he grieves his partner. And with the random twist at the end, this episode throws all of its cards in. It's a good one, but you might shed a tear or two.

5 "710N" - Season 3, Episode 6

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Duffy Boudreau

A depressed Barry receives a call from Sharon, Chris' widow, and invites him to a charity dinner for veterans. Fuches continues his reign of terror against Barry and sends a biker gang after him, including the sister of someone Barry killed. Following a car/bike chase, Barry arrives at Sharon's house and is poisoned, discovering that Fuches also spoke to her and told her that Barry killed Chris to protect himself. Sally starts a new writing job for the show that replaced hers, and Gene receives the opportunity to teach an acting masterclass.

This episode sees Barry finally facing some consequences, as everyone around him seeks revenge. The pacing of the car chase is expert, with Barry somehow continuously evading his enemies with precision. Barry continues its streak of well-written comedic moments being underpinned by intense action. And at the heart is Bill Hader's incredible performance, effortlessly portraying Barry, who takes every punch that heads his way. Not many shows could get away with a 10-minute non-stop bike chase, but Barry certainly can.

4 "berkman > block" - Season 2, Episode 8

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Alec Berg and Hader

In this explosive (literally) season 2 finale, Fuches continues his betrayal of Barry. Barry sees through a plot to pin Janice's murder on the Chechens while Gene is in custody as a suspect. Hank and Cristobal make up, marking the real start of their whirlwind romance. Fuches barters for protection from Barry and initiates peace between the Chechens, Bolivians and Burmese. Barry hunts down Fuches at the new mafia base, a monastery, and kills almost everyone there in a fit of rage. At the last moment, Gene recalls Fuches' whisper in his ear: Barry killed Janice.

Bill Hader and Alec Berg know how to do a finale, and this is no exception. Fans finally see Barry with all guns blazing as his unadulterated anger takes over, and it makes for a crazy ending. Viewers are left with a cliffhanger, as Gene remembers what Fuches told him. The John Wick-esque killing sequence is shot so well, and the slow tension as Barry descends on each victim is terrifying. This incredible finale teases another gripping season to come.

3 "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going" - Season 1, Episode 7

Directed by Alec Berg and written by Liz Sarnoff

Rewinding back to season 1, this stand-out episode all leads up to a performance of Macbeth being put on by the acting class. Janice marks Barry as a suspect in Ryan Madison's murder, but through moments of chance, it doesn't go any further. After getting involved with the Bolivians, Barry's army friend Chris is consumed by guilt and wants to go to the police. Barry kills him and frames it as a suicide. Barry has an emotional breakdown and shows up to perform in Macbeth, delivering his line in emotional turmoil. He is praised by Gene and Sally for his acting.

The climax of this episode is one of the best and most emotional scenes in the show, and is season 1 at its best. This episode deserves its high ratings as Barry's character is blown wide open. He does something unthinkable and, as a result, questions everything. His conscience and moral compass are faced with a conflict. Aligning with the themes of the show, it spills over into Barry's acting life, contrasting reality and the stage. Bill Hader is breathtaking.

2 "starting now" - Season 3, Episode 8

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Alec Berg and Hader

One more season finale, because we can't get enough of them. Barry and Sally are attacked by a rogue member of the biker gang from '710N'. Sally kills him, and Barry tells her he will take the blame. Barry is confronted by an old military friend, Albert. Hank escapes captivity and rescues Cristobal, killing his wife, who is performing electroshock therapy on him. They leave together, reunited at last. Gene sets up Barry as he goes in to kill Jim Moss, and he is surrounded by a SWAT team that take him away.

In the darkest season yet, this episode is an instant classic. Bill Hader's performance as he melts down in front of Albert is astounding, and some of his best work in the show's entirety. Despite his actions, viewers are once again left with sympathy for the hitman. Bookended with the reunion of Hank and Cristobal, this episode sets the bar high for season 4, with a broken and apprehended Barry. Sally boards a plane back to her hometown, leaving her season 4 role up in the air.

1 "ronny/lily" - Season 2, Episode 5

Directed by Bill Hader and written by Alec Berg and Hader

As any Barry fan would expect, the top spot goes to 'ronny/lily', one of the most critically acclaimed episodes of the whole show. Our antihero takes on Ronny, the lover of Detective Roach's wife, who just so happens to be a Taekwondo master. What unfolds is a long fight between Barry and Ronny, followed by attacks from Ronny's daughter, Lily. Fuches tries and fails to help Barry but ends up getting a chunk bitten out of him by Lily. In round 2 of the fight, Roach appears with a group of police and Ronny kills him, leading to his death by the other officers. Barry questions his relationship with Fuches.

Bill Hader directed this episode with very few pauses, with the fighting scenes being done in one or two long shots. It is silent apart from the sound of fighting, and the wheezing breath of an injured Ronny. And in perfect Barry style, he ends up fleeing with no consequences. 'ronny/lily' is entirely absurd with its classic cynical humor, contrasted with brutal and bloody fight scenes. This episode is perfection, and a masterclass in acting, writing and directing. There has yet to be a true gap-filler for Barry since its conclusion last year. Maybe one day.

