Barry took its main characters through a very complicated journey, establishing twists and turns at every corner, without letting audiences know what would be coming next. With its fourth season, the series reached its conclusion, putting its protagonist in a very climatic scene that served as the direct consequence of his actions. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Bill Hader discussed what his character's final line actually meant, and how it was the appropriate conclusion to his story. Here's what the creator of Barry had to say regarding the final line his character uttered before he died:

I think the idea was what we were talking about earlier, that he’s prepared to die so he’ll go to heaven and be redeemed. And then he thinks, I didn’t have to do s–t and I got redeemed. I mean, one of my favorite things about the finale is Barry is late. He’s praying in his car while all the s—t’s going down. But the way he can be redeemed is by turning himself in, so to me, it was just him thinking and then slowly realizing. When he says, “I see” that’s the important line.

Throughout the course of the show, Barry was blissfully unaware about the effect his behavior had on other people. As the chill-inducing example of his character traits, Barry couldn't understand why Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) was so mad at him after he killed his girlfriend, Janice Moss (Paula Newsome). Since he saw his acting teacher as more of a father figure, Barry was desperate for his approval, and given how Janice had already discovered he was an actual criminal, he knew he had to take care of her. In his delusion of believing he was a good person, Barry wanted Gene to forgive him for what he had done.

But that wouldn't be the case, and Cousineau's life would be one of many Barry would end up ruining throughout his story. Another person who was deeply affected by the protagonist's delusions was Sally (Sarah Goldberg) another one of Gene's students who was manipulated into falling in love with the criminal. Even if she decided to stay after she found out who Barry truly was, that doesn't take away the fact that the main character used psychological violence to keep the actress by his side. After a major time jump established in the final season of the series, it was revealed that the couple had a son together.

Barry's Fate Was Sealed

During the final season of the show, Cousineau realized he had nothing left to lose, and that his life would always be broken because of Janice's death. Without caring what consequences came his way, he grabbed a gun that was given to him as a gift and took Barry's life. The police would eventually come to him and, since he had also been framed with his girlfriend's murder, was sent to prison under two accounts of murder. At least Gene could spend the rest of his life knowing that Barry finally understood how much he hated him, and how much pain he had brought into the life of so many people, including Hank (Anthony Carrigan).

