The Big Picture Director Hiro Murai shaped the trajectory of Barry in one of its earliest episodes, "Chapter Five: Do Your Job," establishing the toxic traits that make Barry Berkman a compelling anti-hero.

Murai's direction emphasizes how Barry's experiences in war have left him with severe social and psychological consequences, showcasing the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Murai's choice to use dramatic non-sequiturs establishes that Barry is ultimately a tragic show, reflecting the bleak reality of the acting profession and Barry's potential for redemption.

While he had already earned acclaim for his breakthrough work on Saturday Night Live and several other comedic projects, Barry introduced audiences to a completely different side of Bill Hader. As the show’s star, creator, and primary writer/director, Hader revealed that he had talents beyond impression and playing goofy sketch characters like “Stefan.” He crafted a challenging, shocking, and often quite disturbing psychological black comedy that questioned the true nature of performance and prompted some disturbing questions about the cyclical nature of violence. While the show is often seen as the crowning achievement of Hader’s career, director Hiro Murai helped shape the trajectory of Barry in one of its earliest episodes. With Murai most recently helming the first two installments of Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs Smith adaptation, it's time to look back at the Barry episode where he assisted in setting some important precedents in the first season.

Barry Release Date March 25, 2018 Creator Alec Berg, Bill Hader Cast Bill Hader , Stephen Root , Henry Winkler Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

“Do Your Job” Is an Integral ‘Barry’ Episode

Image via HBO

Barry follows the depressed assassin Barry Berkman (Hader), who takes out a series of high-profile targets for his enigmatic employer, Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root). While Barry’s skill as a killer is above reproach, he is dissatisfied with his lifestyle, feeling that he has a higher calling in life. After he bears witness to the assassination of the aspiring actor Ryan Madison (Tyler Jacob Moore), Barry decides to join a class led by the eccentric acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that gives insight into how to break into the industry. While this was a great setup for a dark comedy, Barry didn’t develop its more serious themes until mid-way through its first season. Many of the early episodes focused on the situational comedy involving Barry’s inability to separate his personal desire to act from his professional obligations as a hitman.

However, Murai's direction changes the stakes of the series with the episode “Chapter Five: Do Your Job,” which establishes the toxic traits within Barry that make him such a compelling anti-hero. After overstepping in his relationship with fellow classmate Sally (Sarah Goldberg) in the previous installment, Barry grows increasingly irritable and possessive. Murai does a great job at framing Barry’s warped worldview and identifying why he is driven to such toxic thoughts; he has idealized Sally up until this point and does not really take her individuality into account. In Barry’s mind, Sally only exists to help him cope with his own trauma, even though she has admitted to him that she has a tragic past of her own. While Sally’s storyline had been secondary in some of the earlier episodes, Murai Goldberg the spotlight to showcase her strengths as an actress.

Murai inserts a sense of perpetual dread throughout “Do Your Job” that is exacerbated by the appearance of Chris (Chris Marquette), a friend of Barry’s who served with him in the Army. An opening sequence featuring Barry spending time with Chris and his family at a carnival is colorful, bright, and almost ethereal; it makes for a sharp visual contrast with the gloomier attributes of the series. While it appears that Barry has adjusted to this seemingly “normal” side of reality, Murai counterbalances the normality of the interactions with sharp cutaways to flashbacks. This suggests that Barry’s downward spiral is inevitable; it’s a subtle bit of foreshadowing that previews the dark direction of the later seasons.

Hiro Murai Examines Barry Berkman’s Traumatic Past in "Do Your Job"

Image Via HBO

One of Barry’s greatest qualities is how it's a surprisingly nuanced examination of how the titular character’s experiences in war left him with severe social and psychological consequences. Although Season 2 would feature direct flashbacks to Barry’s military service, Murai's direction emphasizes how the side effects of post-traumatic stress disorder can appear at any moment. A debate in Gene’s class over the ethics of killing someone in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth inspires Barry to go on a rant about his own experiences taking lives during the war; rather than sharply cutting to specific instances of violence, Murai shows how Barry grows increasingly agitated by the suggestion that killing someone is an unforgivable action. By languishing within the uncomfortableness of the conversation, the episode gives insight into how Barry internalizes his feelings. He may be specifically referencing killing people in war, but he’s looking for forgiveness for the most recent series of murders he committed.

While the show had previously been entirely focused on the titular character himself, this episode displays the effectiveness of Barry’s ensemble by giving more depth to the side characters. A comedic interaction between Pazar (Glenn Fleshler) and Hank (Anthony Carrigan) over the evidence left behind at a crime scene shows the mundane, procedural aspect of running a crime syndicate that runs counterintuitive to expectations. Additionally, the scenes detailing the aftermath of Barry’s outburst in Gene’s class allow for D’Arcy Carden, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Andy Carey, Righter Doyle, and Alejandro Furth to flesh out the other aspiring actors. The show’s setting feels more lived-in as a result of Murai’s attention to detail.

Bill Hader Draws From Hiro Murai’s Influence Throughout 'Barry'

Close

Hader directed several episodes of Barry’s first season, a majority of its second and third seasons, and all of its final string of episodes. While the show certainly showcased his development as an auteur filmmaker, Hader took a page from what Murai had established throughout the rest of Barry. Within both Barry and his work on shows like Legion and Atlanta, Murai perfected the use of dramatic non-sequiturs that have a baffling, often surrealist effect within the narrative. This is a storytelling device that Hader would utilize prominently within the most tragic moments of the show's series finale, “wow.”

While much of the series utilizes Hader’s inherent sense of humor to its advantage, Murai's direction helped to establish that Barry was not a sentimental show. “Do Your Job” reflects the bleak reality that acting is not a sustainable profession, and someone with a past as checkered as Barry may not be capable of redemption. Barry always had an aspect of comedy to it, but as a director, Murai inherently understood that the series was always intended to be a tragedy.

Barry is streaming on Max.

Watch on Max