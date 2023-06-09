While many television series don't plan their story ahead, opting for building on what is dealt with in every season, that wasn't the case for Barry. HBO's dark comedy about a criminal who wants to change the course of his life had a clear vision of where it was going to end. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Bill Hader revealed he knew how the show would end since he was working on the second season. Looking back at how the characters progressed over the second half of the story, a serious amount of foreshadowing was implemented during later episodes, proving that Hader had his eyes set on the conclusion a long time ago. Here's what Bill Hader mentioned regarding knowing how Barry would end:

I remember talking to Alec Berg in Season 2 about it. We were shooting a scene where Henry Winkler is talking about killing himself with the Rip Torn gun, I think it’s the first episode of Season 2. So we introduced this idea of a Rip Torn gun, and I remember saying it’d be really interesting if Cousineau killed Barry with that gun, and Alec was like, “Oh, yeah.” And then that was kind of it. I made a mental note of it, so from that point on there are a lot of specific close-ups of it, always tracking where that gun is knowing that it eventually killed Barry.

While Barry started out as a clever comedy about a former marine who wanted to find a new life for himself, the series evolved into a darker tone, where not a single main character was safe from dying at any moment, and most of them were living fake lives instead of processing their feelings. For example, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) ran away with Hader's protagonist after he escaped prison, continuing the cycle of abusive relationships she had unfortunately been a part of during most of her life. After a bold time jump, it was revealed that the couple actually had a son, and that Barry kept them hidden in a remote house while they were avoiding the authorities.

On the other hand, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) had probably the saddest fate out of the main roster of Barry characters. Ever since the protagonist had killed his girlfriend, Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), Gene's life hadn't been the same. He couldn't let the case remain unsolved, eventually leaving his acting career behind him in order to take matters into his own hands. This would eventually lead him to Janice's father, Jim (Robert Wisdom), and the two would come up with a plan to trick Barry into falling into the hands of the police. Neither of them were counting on Hader's character breaking out of prison a short time after he got in.

Barry's Brutal Death

Putting Barry in prison wouldn't be enough, and a more permanent solution was needed to deal with the person who killed Janice. Using a gun that had been given to him as a gift, Cousineau decided to give up his freedom by shooting Barry when he went to his house. The criminal was looking for Sally, who had escaped from their hotel room while he was sleeping. Cousineau was given two life sentences, when a misunderstanding led to him being framed for Janice's death, too. It didn't matter to him, of course, since the world was now safe from Barry Berkman.

