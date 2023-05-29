Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Barry.

After many twists and turns over the course of four years, Barry finally reached its conclusion last night, bringing a tragic end to the story about a hitman who wanted to look for a better life for himself. The titular character met his demise at the hands of Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) during last night's series finale and according to the performer behind the former acting teacher, Barry's (Bill Hader) final line had a deeper meaning from what can be appreciated at face value. During a recent interview with Variety, Winkler spoke about the thought process behind Barry's final line:

"Until the last few moments of the season, he always believed that he was my son and that I loved him and he loved me. He never put together that he killed the woman I loved and that that would have affected me. It never dawned on him. When I was brought into that room and I was blamed and somehow they piece together that it was me, I just went insane. I think at that moment, at the end of that scene when I have no words, the switch flipped. I think the light went out in my brain."

It's been a long time since Barry killed Cousineau's girlfriend, Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), but the people who were close to the detective wouldn't let the crime go unpunished. Due to his extensive experience as a marine, and later on as an assassin for hire, Barry was able to delete all the evidence connecting him to what happened, leaving the case unresolved. For many years, Hader's character had to remain hidden from both the police and Janice's father, who decided to take the case into his own hands when the local police department couldn't do anything for his daughter's memory.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Is Sally Getting Her “Just Desserts” in ‘Barry’ Season 4?

However, Bill Hader's dark comedy has never been about perfect endings, so things would quickly backfire for Cousineau. After he returned to Los Angeles for the first time in about eight years, Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), begins working with the FBI to find out if the acting teacher was involved in the death of his daughter or not. Using a fake opportunity of getting to work with Daniel Day-Lewis, Moss lures Cousineau into a recorded conversation with an undercover agent, where his ego gets the better of him and disregards Janice's murder for a second in order to focus on the potential film based around his life.

Barry's Final Words

Since the confusion leads the authorities to believe that Cousineau was indeed the author of the crime, the former mentor knows there is no way out for him, and he makes a firm decision. When Barry comes to his house in search of Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and his son, Cousineau shoots him directly in his chest. Barry can only say "Oh, wow." before the actor puts a second bullet in his forehead. As stated by Winkler himself, even in the end, the protagonist couldn't understand why the man he respected as a father figure could take his life, prolonging the lack of perspective the character had one final time.

You can check out a previous Collider interview with Bill Hader below: