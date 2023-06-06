Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the series finale of Barry.Barry's run on our television screen has ended. The final episode, "oh, wow," closed the book on characters we have watched like car wrecks on the side of the road. What started out as a simple black comedy about a hitman who wants to be an actor later turned into an examination of dark human nature. The finale saw the end of the line for the titular character (Bill Hader) as he met his end by being killed by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) after attempting to save his family from NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). The final statement of the show comes within the last few minutes of the episode.

The finale moves into the future after Barry's death, where an in-universe film called The Mask Collector has been made. The movie is about a former soldier (Jim Cummings) who comes to Hollywood to pursue acting and later goes on to be manipulated by his acting teacher (Michael Cumpsty). What we soon realize is that it's a retelling of the events of Barry, the show we've been watching for the past five years. But instead of it being what we have witnessed, it's a different story where Barry is made to be the victim while Gene is the villain, the near opposite of the events. This inversion of what happened serves as Barry's final word on Hollywood and show business.

Related: ‘Barry’ Series Finale Ending Explained: "Oh, Wow"

'Barry's Quest for Both Story and Truth

Image via HBO

The Mask Collector works not as a fun little in-universe film that tells the story of Barry, but as rather an indictment of Hollywood storytelling. It takes the format we are all familiar with, the biopic, but we witness how the filmmakers have gotten it wrong. Instead of what we know from watching the show (Barry kills Detective Moss because she figures out that he's the killer, and as a result, Gene is brought into this darker world), a cold-blooded and manipulative version of Gene draws Barry into his underworld. Instead of the Barry that we know as a murderer with a delusional sense of himself and a cold streak, we get this soldier with a heart of gold that was misguided by a father figure he trusted.

Granted, we aren't privy to knowing exactly what the filmmakers knew. It could be possible that what they know of the events of the show. They possibly don't know how deep into the hitman life Barry was, or Barry's murders in war spilling over at home to his army buddies too. However, they could have gleaned insight into those characters or actually interviewed Gene, who, as the end of The Mask Collector reveals, is serving life in person. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and John (Jaeden Martell) don't appear to be living under a different name; the filmmakers could've interviewed Barry's surviving family about what really happened. Instead, the Hollywood creators fill in the gaps themselves, and within the gaps is the need to bind themselves to what's required to sell a story in the industry.

There's a history of Hollywood "true stories," or films based on the events of real-world history, that are not entirely accurate. Think of something like Bohemian Rhapsody, which plays fast and loose with the facts of its character. Hell, even the best of biopics such as The Social Network, Rocketman, and others don't commit to a completely true history. However, the tagline "based on a true story" is a powerful badge for a film to wear. The films told using that tagline take their inspiration and source material and make a story out of it. But it can also be used to market the film as truth, so most audiences believe it. That's why The Crown got in trouble ahead of its fifth season.

The tragedy of The Mask Collector is that it will be taken as fact, even with the ending that says that Gene is in prison for life and that Barry is buried in Arlington Cemetery. This will be the definitive story of Barry Berkman, one that will stand the test of time in comparison to the messy truth of Barry Berkman. He is now what he always wanted and viewed himself to be: the hero of the story, even though he's the villain of his own show.

The Legacy of Barry Berkman's Story

Image via HBO

The most important part comes at the end of the scene, where Barry and Sally's son John sheds a tear with a smile on his face while watching The Mask Collector. He sees his father as the hero that Hollywood does, despite the fact that John had a front-row seat to the violence and depravity of Barry's life. He was there in the shoot-out with NoHo Hank and Duchess in the museum. Prior to that, Sally even tells him the truth about her and Barry's past lives, saying that both she and Barry are bad people and that John doesn't deserve any of what's coming for his parents. It's the first time in the eight years of his life that he gets honesty from one of his parental figures. He hugs Sally afterward, and it's a sign of John accepting and loving his mother even after she reveals her and Barry's true nature. However, all of that potentially changes when he watches The Mask Collector. He has pride and love in his eyes for Barry, someone who he sees as a hero now.

That contrast between John's love and pride for both of his parents shows the conflict of our hearts as audiences and humans. We want honesty and truth, but we also want people to root for. We want to know what's going on in the world, we want the people in our lives to give us the respect of telling us the truth, and we want Hollywood movies to tell us the truth when talking about human history, but we also want stories of good guys and bad guys. However, the need for a clear-cut good guy to win is stronger when it comes to storytelling. While John has a positive view of his father, Barry was not that man in reality. It's bittersweet that John will never know his father; instead, he'll only have the fake Hollywood version, which in it itself is a tragedy and an affront to the trauma that his father has caused everyone around him.

All episodes of Barry are available to stream on Max.