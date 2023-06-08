Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the series finale of Barry.After witnessing how Bill Hader's Barry puts an end to the journey of Henry Winkler's Gene Cousineau, it would be safe to say that at least one character arc was sabotaged. First impressions suggested that Gene was a truly talented actor who failed to make it big in LA, clearly because his larger-than-self ego came in between him and his talent. However, his relationship with Janice Moss (Paula Newsome) provided Gene a real opportunity to redeem himself, and briefly, Gene showed signs of a character willing to learn, a rarity for a show like Barry. But fate — or, perhaps, Barry — had different things in store for him as Janice became a victim of Barry's bullet in the Season 1 finale. In the wake of Janice's death, Barry and Gene no longer shared the teacher-disciple relationship that Barry valued so much. Gene's discovery of Barry's role in that loss proved to be the turning point in Gene's journey toward inevitable doom, marked by moral corruption and ethical downfall. Although he becomes one of the few to survive the bloody series finale of Barry, Gene does not reach anywhere (apart from the prison, obviously) by the end of the series. Despite Winkler's stellar acting performance, Gene gets limited by his natural tendencies as a character — which once made him a compelling constituent of Barry's dark and unforgiving world.

By the time the curtain was lifted on Season 4 of Barry, Gene had become a character shining in the glory of bringing the killer of the love of his life to justice. Although much of the impetus behind Barry's arrest was provided by Janice's father, Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), Gene had achieved some sense of victory that further bolstered his obsession with his own self. However, it was clear that Gene was just playing along for the moment. Despite the momentous show of dignity and integrity by the character, he did not leave the opportunity to capitalize on Janice's death. Seeing an opportunity to make it to front-page news, Gene quickly grabs it and decides to give an exclusive interview to Vanity Fair journalist Lon O'Neil (Patrick Fischler). In the following narration, he provides a twisted retelling of the events surrounding Janice's death, putting his director's mind to the test. Unfortunately for Gene, this was not the last time he allowed his vanity to take over, a tendency that robbed him of any real chance at redemption.

Barry Berkman and Gene Cousineau Have Much in Common

As established in the series finale, Gene's inner yearning for fame still triumphs over any need for justice for his dead lover, Janice. As Barry and Sally (Sally Reed) hibernate in some distant land for eight years, Gene has stowed himself away far from public life. Finally, he emerges from the shadows when the news of Warner Bros. making a film on Barry Berkman reaches his ears. Masquerading as a crusader with a great sense of justice, Gene earnestly pretends to take a moral stand against the movie that will eventually boost the image of Barry — an act which, according to Gene, would wrong the soul of Janice. However, as evident by the course of action that he chooses, Gene's moral high ground seems to just provide a cover for his ambitions to return to the show biz. In this regard, parallels can be drawn between Barry and Gene as characters who refuse to engage with their motivations in life, constantly choosing to look elsewhere to justify their actions.

As Gene realizes that he might have another shot at stardom thanks to the Barry Berkman biopic, he quickly drops his resistance against the film, only to prove that he is against a film on Janice that does not have him in it. Barry's revelation to Jim Moss that he had given Gene $250,000 for hiding the truth behind Janice's death proves to be the death knell for Gene. As suggested in the scene when Jim Ross and District Attorney Buckner confront Gene for his suspicious actions, which include shooting his own son, being found near Janice's dead body, and lastly, taking money from Barry, Gene is left with no defenses for his cowardly actions.

Nobody Could Have Saved Gene Cousineau, Not Even Barry

Importantly, in Episode 9, "a nice meal," Gene ends up profusely vouching for the goodness of Barry's soul, after having been approached by an agent (in reality, an actor hired by the DA), he establishes that he does not deserve redemption. Having been lured out by the prospect of being played by Daniel-Day Lewis in the biopic and having Mark Wahlberg's name attached to the role of Barry, Gene can't resist his natural impulses, shutting the door on himself. Eventually, Gene's past and present actions catch up to him when Jim Ross decides to reopen the investigation into Janice's death.

In the face of inevitable jail time, Gene's final act of killing Barry, who agrees to turn himself in for the sake of his poor acting teacher just moments before his "Oh Wow" moment, cements his fate. While he possibly helps save a few others from the damaging effect of Barry by killing him in the finale, he cannot save himself from the tragic downfall that followed as a result of his association with Barry. Whether his descent is birthed as a result of his interaction with Barry or whether it is just hastened by it is a question that Gene will no doubt have time to explore during his days behind bars.

Even with the opportunity to redeem himself multiple times, Gene Cousineau was reduced to a character that had no greater purpose and did not have a chance of redemption by virtue of his obsession for stardom which was never meant to be. Barry Season 4 started off with Gene as a crusader for justice, although his interests still lay with achieving popularity — initially, he did have the interest of Janice at heart. However, by the time the curtain fell on Season 4, it became clear that Gene as a character never moved beyond his self-serving approach to life. With Barry agreeing to turn himself in just moments before he was shot by his former acting teacher, Gene's disciple still ended his journey on a hopeful note. Maybe Barry could have been redeemed had Gene not stolen his chance. But for Gene, was Barry's death a way for him to take revenge from a man who stole his opportunity of achieving what he thought he always deserved, or was it a lover's agony materializing into instant justice? For what it's worth, Barry did little to establish that it was the latter of the two for Gene Cousineau.

