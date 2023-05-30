Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for the series finale of Barry.The end of Barry may function as the conclusion of the complex assassin Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), this may only be the beginning for Berkman's son, John Jr. (Jaeden Martell). Since making his debut midway through the show's fourth and final season, John Jr. had primarily been played by Zachary Golinger (A Quiet Place Part II). As a young boy, John watched as his father Barry and mother Sally (Sarah Goldberg) lived a double life, hiding in plain sight despite being fugitives. In their vain attempts to start a family, Barry's story concludes with a bullet to the head, courtesy of his vengeful acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

Years later, an older John Jr. is living with his mother outside of LA, where she's now holding down a much calmer job as a high school drama teacher. However, John Jr.'s worldview may change significantly when a friend of his shows him the movie based on his dad's life, titled The Mask Collector, though it's quite different from what actually happened. Suppose this older version of John Jr. looks like a familiar face. In that case, that's because Jaeden Martell has enjoyed a hugely successful career as a child star, especially in the world of horror cinema.

Jaeden Martell Made His Feature Film Debut With 'St. Vincent'

Martell's first role in a feature film came in the form of St. Vincent, a heartwarming story about a young boy who forms an unlikely friendship with a curmudgeonly old man. Martell's naive and innocent character of Oliver has just moved to a new town with his freshly divorced mother, Maggie (Melissa McCarthy). It doesn't take long for Oliver to meet his grumpy neighbor, Vincent (Bill Murray), who would much rather be left alone than be bugged by some obnoxious kid. Despite this, Oliver goes on a few adventures with Vincent, where the young boy finally learns why Vincent is the way that he is.

Martell's first role is undoubtedly a memorable one, being somewhat similar to the breakout performance of a young Nicholas Hoult in About A Boy, which also happens to follow a young child who forms a friendship with a grumpy older man. Not only is the film a poignant tale of friendship, but it's also one that profoundly deals with heartache and grief. While Oliver laments his father who he doesn't see anymore, Vincent is also dealing with the loss of his own loved one, making them unlikely but surefire friends.

Jaeden Martell Got His Big Break in 'Midnight Special'

St. Vincent may have been a great feature debut for Jaeden Martell, but his true breakout performance came in the form of Midnight Special. Directed by legendary filmmaker Jeff Nichols, the film sees Martell play Alton — a young boy who has been blessed (or cursed) with supernatural abilities. This makes him the subject of not only the U.S. government, who predictably wish to study him but also the members of a mysterious cult, who believe that Alton is destined for much greater things.

Caught in the middle of all of this is Alton's father, Roy (Michael Shannon). Roy is the one who rescues Alton from the cult that was keeping him captive, and he's determined to keep his remarkable child from falling into the wrong hands once again. Unfortunately for him, the cult and the government are also hoping to get Alton in their possession for each other own respective reasons.

Jaeden Martell Is Best Known for Playing Bill in the 'It' Films

Arguably Jaeden Martell's biggest claim to fame is portraying the central character of Bill Denbrough in the 2017 reimagining of Stephen King's It. The 2017 remake once again sees a group of kids who call themselves The Losers Club becoming the unwilling victims of a homicidal clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), who has an arsenal of supernatural powers and is capable of shapeshifting into the kids' worst nightmares. Once Bill and his friends realize that Pennywise weakens when they aren't afraid of him, they're able to finally put an end to the clown's reign of terror... for now.

It Chapter Two largely focuses on the Losers Club when they're adults (and coincidentally, stars Hader himself as a grown-up version of Richie Tozier), returning to their hometown of Derry to put Pennywise down once and for all. Though most of Bill's screen time in the film features the adult version of him (played by James McAvoy), the film does frequently flashback to the Losers back to when they were kids, where Bill is once again trying to move past the trauma caused by Pennywise and spend the Summer with his friends.

Jaeden Martell Plays a Much More Unlikable Character in 'Knives Out'

Jaeden Martell plays what could be his most unlikable character amongst a vast sea of them in Knives Out. His character Jacob is a member of the notorious Thrombey family, who are vying for control of their deceased (and possibly murdered) patriarch Harlan Thrombey's (Christopher Plummer) lucrative estate. Jacob is the youngest of the family and also the most disliked, with his own uncle Richard Drysdale (Don Johnson) describing the politically active young man as "literally a Nazi".

That gets proven as he calls the protagonist of Marta (Ana de Armas) all sorts of racial slurs when he discovers that Harlan gifted his entire inheritance to her. Coincidentally, Jacob's father of Walt Thrombey is played by his Midnight Special co-star Michael Shannon, making this the second time that Martell and Shannon have played father and son in a film. Jacob may not be a super prevalent character in Knives Out, but he is the subject of one of the film's best lines when Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) describes him as "the Nazi child masturbatin' in the bathroom."

Jaeden Martell Starred in Another Stephen King Adaptation With 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'

After appearing in the film based on the horror author's magnum opus in It, Jaeden Martell would return to the world Stephen King adaptations with Mr. Harrigan's Phone. A mystery thriller with a supernatural twist, Martell's character of Craig is yet another individual played by the actor to form a friendship with an older lonely gentleman. That person this time is the titular Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland), who is Craig's only friend as the boy is relentlessly bullied at school.

That primes Craig for a rude awakening when Mr. Harrigan passes away, mere days after Craig gifted him with an iPhone. As a simple gesture, Craig put the phone in Harrigan's pocket during his funeral. Things take a frightening turn when it appears that Mr. Harrigan is somehow sending Craig text messages and phone calls from beyond the grave, revealing that the older gentleman has quite a few dark secrets in his life prior to meeting Craig.

