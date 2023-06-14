On a show without any shortage of entertainingly tragic characters who were often their own worst enemy, NoHo Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan, managed to be one of Barry’s most consistently watchable bright spots. It was a bit of a shame, then, that he had become a bit of an afterthought by the time the series finale came around. It was hardly a surprise, considering how removed he had become from Barry’s life, but whatever relevance Hank once had was pretty much over and done with when Barry jumped forward nearly a decade at the end of Season 4’s fourth episode, “it takes a psycho.”

Before those final four episodes leapt into the not-too-distant future, going all the way back to the pilot, NoHo Hank’s unique presence was regularly featured in the criminal half of Barry’s life. He may not have ever been number one on the call sheet, but Hank was always up to something and just a phone call or pop-in away from complicating Barry’s life. Once their paths diverged more and more in season three, however, the writing on the wall was as obvious as fresh brains on that same wall. It’s Barry’s world, after all, so if you don’t matter to his life, then you really don’t matter at all.

RELATED: Bill Hader Has a Very Interesting Take on the Theme of 'Barry'

NoHo Hank Wasn't Originally Supposed to Survive 'Barry's Pilot

Image via HBO

For a career criminal who had no qualms ordering the deaths of fellow mobsters or innocent civilians alike right from episode one, Carrigan managed to portray NoHo Hank as an extremely affable villain with an iconic sense of fun (and style!). He was almost like a forever teenager who was just glad to be part of the team, even if secretly he wanted to be the boss. The unique accent of Carrigan’s own creation coupled with the endlessly amusing malapropisms (“I’m a natural optometrist,” for one quick example) from someone who wants so much to be casually American provided the series yet another unique source of humor on the already stacked cast of Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, and Henry Winkler. There was a reason Hader, Alec Berg, et al. decided to spare Hank from his originally scripted death in the pilot, which is that Carrigan simply made them like NoHo Hank too much to off him so quickly.

The next few seasons saw that wise decision yield a lot of television gold, as the many and varied award nominations attest to, and Hank finding love with Cristobal felt like the natural progression of letting his character grow and change based on what worked best. It wasn’t even treated like a big deal, either, but instead just taken as what made sense for his character. That’s not to say the series disregarded Hank embracing their relationship or made it a punchline in any way. Hank and Cristobal had their ups and downs, just as any couple does, except they had a few added issues due to the whole criminal underworld aspect of their meet cute.

The first half of Season 4 continued to have plenty of screen time and purpose for NoHo Hank, despite his involvement with Barry pretty much being a thing of the past by that point, but he was kind of grandfathered in. After several seasons of buildup in both Hank’s criminal pursuits and his evolving relationship with Cristobal, there was simply more mileage on that journey, with or without Barry, and leaving his character in the dust would have been a miscalculation. Having said that, and even considering as much value as he brought to the series, there didn’t seem to be much of a use for him after the mid-season time jump.

Surely something interesting could have been done with Hank, considering nearly a decade had passed for him between last seeing him, but he and his situation weren’t really all that different. It could be argued that was the point, obviously. His interactions with Fuches in the last few episodes pretty clearly lay out that Hank remained in an extreme emotional stasis because he couldn’t accept what he did to Cristobal, but so what? Those feelings could have been inferred from Hank’s amazing last scene pre-time jump, and what a character send-off that would have been. Frankly, nothing about his scenes in those last few episodes with Fuches holds a candle to any of Hank’s interactions with Cristobal, or even his intense prison phone call with Barry from earlier in season four. In all fairness to Fuches, though, there was really nothing about their exchanges that could have come close to Cristobal’s death scene.

NoHo Hank's Ending in 'Barry' Felt Like an Afterthought

Image via HBO

Hank and Cristobal finally reached that point of irreconcilable differences after Hank had all their supposed allies killed (the sand business is brutal), and breakups for crime lords are evidently more final than two people just going their separate ways after arguing over the crockpot. Carrigan put his all into Hank trying his best to convince Cristobal to stay, and then breaking down like Hank’s never done before with the camera right in his face so every tiny feeling can be seen gushing from his sobbing face when Cristobal insists on leaving. Hank knows what’s happening right outside the door of the home they shared, and even through his tears and sadness, Hank accepts murdering the man he loves as what’s necessary to continue on his path.

Considering the only thing Hank got up to post-time jump was a rather last-ditch and hollow disagreement with Fuches about how Cristobal died, maybe it would have been more impactful if the series left NoHo Hank a sobbing mess who was never to be seen again. Everything NoHo Hank had to do in the series finale, too, from acting as the kidnapping plot device so all the characters could come together to being dispatched by Fuches once he served that purpose, had him feeling a bit more like connective tissue for the plot than anything else. There was nothing about Hank’s character that felt necessary or relevant to his arc or this particular story any longer, so briefly including him actually made his presence a glaring weakness. Another recent series in its last season, Better Call Saul, saw several long-time characters exit before the actual series finale and it was all the better for it, as not everyone’s story ends at the same time and place. If only Barry could have followed that lead and allowed Hank a glorious fourth-episode send-off that would be remembered, instead of a mostly irrelevant dénouement that seems a little like an afterthought.