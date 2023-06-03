Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Barry series finale.After four seasons, Barry has finally come to a close and more than earned the right to the name of its final episode. Entitled “wow,” the single word perfectly encapsulates the gut reaction that’s prompted by the series' shocking end. The majority of the excitement from the finale comes from its unique and meta end as we see the story of Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) twisted through a revisionist biopic called The Mask Collector which reveals his real-life fate of being laid to rest with full honors at Arlington Cemetery.

But perhaps even more depressing than Barry’s end is the closure we get for his paramour, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg). From the moment the two aspiring actors first met, we knew it would never be a happy ending. For starters, one of the actors is actually a hitman acting as an actor, but it isn’t just Barry who wields the trauma torch. Sally has her fair share of trauma from her abusive ex-husband and rough upbringing that makes for quite the dynamic between the pair.

Sally's Self-Destructive Behavior in 'Barry'

From the very beginning, Sally has had one thing on her mind, a career as a successful and famous Hollywood actor. Her eagerness to achieve her goal and prove her mettle is so potent that it often manifests into toxic behavior, blowing her chances countless times at the fame she so desperately craves. Her righteous crusade towards earning the fame she believes she has earned is often her undoing as we’ve seen throughout the past several seasons. One of the best examples of how Sally’s pursuit of perfection leads to her own ruin can be seen in her short-lived show, Joplin.

Sally was elated when she got the chance to make and star in a TV show chronicling her life back in Joplin, Missouri. Semi-autobiographical, the show was received well, landing a stunning 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite the critical acclaim, the show ended up being canceled the next day due to the algorithm of Joplin’s streamer BanShee determining that it underperformed on the platform. This of course leads to a vicious spiral for Sally, but it also opens the doors for her assistant and former classmate Natalie Greer (D’Arcy Carden).

Natalie agreed to work as Sally’s assistant due to their friendship in the previous seasons, but the relationship quickly became abusive as Sally grew increasingly more hostile towards her once friend. After the cancelation of Joplin, Natalie keenly took the advice of the BanShee executives and wound up as the showrunner of a different show, Just Desserts, after parting ways with Sally. It just goes to show that Sally’s ambition may be passionate but deeply flawed as she is so self-righteous in her actions and abilities that she is unable to accept direction or feedback that can make or break her career.

'Barry' Season 4 Shows That Motherhood Hasn’t Changed Sally

When Barry flashes forward midway through Season 4, we see Barry and Sally, now Clark and Emily, hiding out in rural nowhere. The couple now have a son named John (Zachary Golinger) who is 8 years old and very, very sheltered, both from his parent’s past and life in general. And though becoming a parent is a transformative experience that can soften even the most calloused hearts, Sally remains unaltered. She is still seething in envy from her past failures as she drinks herself to sleep and watches Natalie live out her dream on a new sitcom where she plays the starring role. It’s difficult to watch Sally (try to) parent as she burns John’s grilled cheese and slips some vodka in his juice just to get him to fall asleep. It isn’t that she doesn’t care for her son, it’s just that she is so consumed by her own endeavors that John gets pushed to the sidelines.

The most jarring example is her final scene in Barry after the storm has passed. We take a time jump again, another 8 or so years into the future, to find that Sally is now a high school drama teacher. Barry is long gone, shot dead by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who is now serving life in prison and John (Jaeden Martell) is now a high schooler attending his mom’s most recent play. The audience cheers for the performers, but it is Sally who takes center stage, stepping in front of her actors to receive the applause. The clapping continues as she is handed a bouquet of flowers. John has a front-row seat and though it appears he didn’t inherit his mother’s thirst for acting, he’s happy to show his support.

But it seems that the affection is sadly one-sided as we see afterwards. John wants to go over to his friend Eric’s (Julian Zane Chowdhury) house for the night and asks Sally for permission. She agrees, and John checks in to make sure she’ll be okay, followed by him telling her “I love you.” In one of the most subtly shocking moments of the finale, Sally response isn’t to return her son’s sentiment but instead to seek validation. It seems as if Sally didn’t even hear John as she asks if the play was okay. John responds in a way he likely has countless times before, “Yeah, of course. It always is.” It’s heartbreakingly evident that this scenario has played out several times before, but it doesn’t get any easier to process. Barry doesn’t spend long exploring John’s trauma, but it doesn’t need to as we have all the context we need to see how difficult life is and will continue to be for Barry’s son.

Sally’s final moment is of her, alone. But not entirely. Next to her is the bouquet of flowers she received, propped up in the passenger seat exactly where John would have been sitting. She smiles softly, sharing a meaningful, loving glance with the flowers (more affection it seems, than she has shown for John or Barry) as she basks in the glory of the obligatory high school theater production applause that comes standard with any performance. For Sally, this feeling has always come first. She was never able to achieve the fame she desired in Hollywood, but the cravings never ended, so this will have to suffice. It’s a deeply depressing end for Sally’s character but undeniably fitting. It is tragic for sure, but perhaps a better word to describe it would simply be “wow.”