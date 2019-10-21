Barry Jenkins Wants to Make a Moneypenny Spinoff, Says ‘Bond’ Star Naomie Harris

0

James Bond isn’t really a franchise that does spinoffs—25 and counting with no side-movies in sight despite the gritty Oddjob origin story being right there—but maybe an Oscar-winner can break tradition. During a discussion with Coming Soon about the upcoming Black and Blue, actress Naomie Harris casually mentioned that If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins, who worked with Harris on his Best Picture-winner Moonlight, wants to get a standalone film for Harris’ Moneypenny off the ground.

“Actually, Barry Jenkins, the director of Moonlight, he always said that he wanted to do a Moneypenny spin-off, so maybe…” Harris said. This echoes comments she made recently on Good Morning America, where Harris also revealed she had at least gotten the ear of long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

“He’s wanted to do a bad ass, kick-ass kind of action thing with Moneypenny which I’m all for actually…I got together with Barbara Broccoli, our producer, and I was like let’s make this happen but she wasn’t so down with it – but maybe one day it should. Who knows…The conversation has started at least and we’re continuing it here so who knows.”

Harris is the sixth actress to take on the role, giving M’s secretary an actual name, “Eve Moneypenny”, for the first time in years and portraying the character in Skyfall, Spectre, and the upcoming No Time to Die directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. In Harris’ hands, Moneypenny became a bit more than a face behind a desk sharing flirty banter with Bond, helping Daniel Craig‘s super-spy out in the field.

Of course, Harris is also in the mix to join another franchise right now. Recently, her name popped up for the villainous role of Shriek in Venom 2 directed by Andy Serkis.

“I’m in discussions at the moment, because I love the franchise, and I worked with Andy Serkis before, twice now, and Woody Harrelson at the very start of my career,” Harris told Coming Soon. “[S]o I love those guys, and I’d love to work with them, but let’s see what happens.”

