Barry Jenkins is the visionary director behind Medicine for Melancholy, Moonlight, and If Beale Street Could Talk. He has also tried his hand at television, directing several episodes of The Underground Rail. Intriguingly, his next project is set to be Mufasa, a prequel to The Lion King. Jenkins specializes in realistic drama and character-driven stories, often examining Black identity, masculinity, and sexuality.

Like most great directors, Jenkins is also an avid devotee of cinema who has spoken passionately about dozens of movies that he loves. He has also explained how some of them influenced his own approach to filmmaking. These are some of his most intriguing recommendations, which ought to appeal to fans of his own work.

10 'Weekend' (2011)

Directed by Andrew Haigh

Russell (Tom Cullen), a lifeguard, and Glen (Chris New), an aspiring artist, meet at a crowded nightclub and find an immediate spark between them. They sleep together, and Glen gets Russell to take part in his art project, which explores the gap between who people are and who they want to be. As the weekend progresses, their initial casual encounter deepens into a profound connection, challenging both men to confront their fears and desires.

Weekend received rave reviews, with particular praise for the nuanced performances, sensitive direction, and thoughtful handling of modern sexuality. It was arguably ahead of its time, with many of the themes and ideas discussed by the characters only entering the mainstream years later. It was one of Jenkins's Criterion closet picks. "Love this movie," he said simply. Weekend was directed by Andrew Haigh, who also made the marriage drama 45 Years.

9 'Monsoon Wedding' (2001)

Directed by Mira Nair

Monsoon Wedding is a sunny romantic comedy blending elements of Hollywood and Bollywood. The story follows Aditi Verma (Vasundhara Das) who is set for an arranged marriage to Hemant Rai (Parvin Dabas), a computer programmer from Texas. The occasion brings together friends and family from across the globe. As the elaborate preparations for the wedding unfold, the film delves into the lives of these diverse and interconnected characters, each carrying their own secrets and struggles. It's like a Robert Altman movie in how it juggles so many narratives at once.

Through the framing of the wedding, the movie addresses issues of cultural identity, modernity, and the clash between tradition and personal freedom. There are some intense moments, but ultimately, it's a feel-good film of the highest order, with charming performances and an infectious soundtrack. It was another of Jenkins's closet picks.

8 'Ratcatcher' (1999)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

James Gillespie (William Eadie) is a young boy living in a working-class Glasgow neighborhood in the 1970s. The story takes place during a massive garbage strike, leaving the city in squalor and triggering a rat infestation. A tragedy occurs while James has a play fight with his friend Ryan (Thomas McTaggart), throwing his life into disarray. He is wracked by guilt, only finding some solace in his friendships with two other kids, Kenny (John Miller) and Margaret Anne (Leanne Mullen).

Ratcatcher is a coming-of-age story, balancing realism and authentic acting along with a handful of surreal, fantastical scenes. Jenkins said that it influenced his own approach to filmmaking. "There was an interview with Lynne where she talks about blending actors and non-actors and for the rest of my work [...] but especially in Moonlight, I still use things Lynne talks about," Jenkins explains.

7 'West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty' (1979)

West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty is an epic musical drama recounting several centuries of French rule in the West Indies. It takes place aboard a giant slave ship in a warehouse, where the performers present scenes and musical numbers conveying the region's history. In one scene, the prow of the ship becomes a presidential mansion; in another, the deck stands in for a plantation. Through it all, the camera is active and kinetic, rather than fixed in place as with many filmed theater productions.

West Indies is a sweeping tale of colonialism and slavery, deftly combining film and theater. The songs are powerful and the choreography elaborate, making for a cinematic experience that is unlike any other. Most importantly, director Med Hondo uses spectacle and well-aimed satire to skewer imperialism with devastating effect. "Cinema as action, a vital masterpiece of verve and invention," Jenkins said of the film.

6 'Beau travail' (1998)

Directed by Claire Denis

Beau travail (meaning "good work") is the defining film by director Claire Denis, who also made White Material and High Life with Robert Pattinson. This one centers on Sergeant Galoup (Denis Lavant), a French Foreign Legion officer reflecting on his posting in Djibouti. He is happy there until the arrival of a new recruit, Sentain (Grégoire Colin), disrupts the delicate balance of power. Galoup becomes both fascinated and threatened by Sentain's youth and allure, sparking a complex dance of desire and jealousy.

Denis combines poetic visuals with a minimalist narrative, deftly examining issues of masculinity, identity, and unchecked authority. Beau travail was highly acclaimed, and now frequently appears on critics' lists of the greatest movies of all time. "Claire cuts deep – a truly sensorial cinema. The film lunges off the screen at you. You can taste this one. You smell it. It overwhelms," Jenkins said.

5 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

In 1960s Hong Kong, neighbors Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung) both suspect their spouses of infidelity. They bond over this and, as they spend more time together, a deep emotional connection develops between them. However, societal norms and personal integrity prevent them from succumbing to their desires. Their story makes for a poetic and bittersweet near-romance about missed opportunities and unspoken longing.

Director Wong Kar-wai has made several fantastic movies, but this is his masterpiece. Here, his direction is light as a feather, giving the leads space to bring these achingly real characters to life. The story is complemented by gorgeous, painterly cinematography courtesy of Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping Bing. An instant classic, In the Mood for Love is widely considered to be one of the best films ever made. "Movement and stasis as theme and aesthetic, tension and release. [Wong's] greatest greatness," Jenkins said.

4 'Sátántangó' (1994)

Directed by Béla Tarr

Sátántango is a sprawling epic by the giant of Hungarian cinema, Béla Tarr. Clocking in at a mammoth seven hours, it follows the inhabitants of a desolate village after the return of two characters, Irimiás (Mihály Vig) and Petrina (Putyi Horváth), who were believed to be dead. A portrait of life after the collapse of communism, the film is endlessly bleak and nihilistic, questioning all authority, doubting all values.

The striking black-and-white cinematography emphasizes the pervasive feeling of doom and decay. This is complemented by the extensive use of long takes, one of Tarr's hallmarks as a director. Not everyone will enjoy Sátántango's gloom and languid pace (can the modern attention span even handle a seven-hour movie?), but many critics consider it to be a masterpiece. "An uncompromising masterwork. Humbling," Jenkins said.

3 'The Round-Up' (1966)

Directed by Miklós Jancsó

Another Hungarian film, The Round-Up takes place in a prison camp during the aftermath of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. There, political prisoners endure brutal interrogations and harsh treatment under the watchful eye of the Austrian authorities. At the heart of the story is the inmate János Gajdar (János Görbe) who is accused of murder. The authorities tell János that if he identifies another prisoner who has killed more people than him, they will let János go free.

The film is held in high regard in Hungary and is generally viewed to be an allegory for the Soviet Union's clampdown on the country in the late 1950s. Jenkins placed it on his top ten list for Sight & Sound in 2022. "Miklós Jancsó's contained epic of desperate glances and oppressive light is a nearly silent film that harnesses movement and silhouette to build form as thematic impact," he wrote.

2 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

This romantic crime film consists of two stories, each focusing on a policeman and his relationship with a woman. The first follows a lovesick cop, He Qiwu (Takeshi Kaneshiro), who, after a breakup, frequents a fast-food stand where he encounters a mysterious woman in a blonde wig (Brigitte Lin). The second centers on Cop 663 (Tony Leung), who becomes involved with a spontaneous woman, Faye (Faye Wong), who works at a local snack bar.

Chungking Express is another gem by Wong Kar-wai. It may not be as polished as In the Mood for Love, but it makes up for it in energy and quirkiness. The film's style almost borders on a music video, with kinetic cinematography and an evocative soundtrack. Jenkins declared the film a masterpiece and cited it as one of two movies (the other being Die Hard) that initially inspired him to become a filmmaker.

1 'Killer of Sheep' (1978)

Directed by Charles Burnett

Killer of Sheep focuses on Stan (Henry G. Sanders), a Black slaughterhouse worker in Watts, Los Angeles. He is not suited to this bloody work, and it takes its toll on him. The story unfolds through a sequence of episodes, like Stan's friends attempting to enlist him for criminal activity, which paint a vivid picture of this working-class environment. The film is shot in an austere neorealist black-and-white, with remarkably naturalistic performances from non-professional actors.

Charles Burnett directed Killer of Sheep for his UCLA master's degree, but it did not receive a wide release until 2007, as Burnett initially did not have the rights to the music. Since then, its critical standing has improved dramatically and it is now considered a classic. "Charles' contribution to cinema – to a very particular cinema – has for too long gone understated. A monumental work," Jenkins said of it.

