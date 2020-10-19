Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ Teaser: See History Through an Oscar-Winning Director’s Lens

On Monday, Barry Jenkins released the first teaser for The Underground Railroad, his new television series coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The Underground Railroad is adapted from Colson Whitehead‘s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. In addition to directing all episodes of The Underground Railroad, Jenkins has also written every episode, too, making this one of his biggest creative projects to date.

Jenkins shared the first teaser clip from The Underground Railroad on Twitter on Monday afternoon. The clip is simple, yet very effective and very gorgeous (as all things from the lens of Jenkins are wont to do). Running a little over a minute long, we are taking into a great hall of a train station, where we see a crowd of Black men, women, and children standing and looking directly into the camera. Nicholas Brittell‘s score for the show is also previewed in this clip, too, with the music swelling as the camera pulls back to reveal more and more people. Despite no formal introduction being made, we know this crowd accounts for just some of the unnamed slaves escaping to freedom on the Underground Railroad. The clip closes by showing a road of Underground Railroad employees, outfitted in their official uniforms, preparing to usher these people to their final destination.

The Underground Railroad teaser clip arrives just two weeks after the first images from Jenkins’ TV series were revealed. The Underground Railroad tells the story of “young Cora’s (Thuso Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.” The Underground Railroad also stars Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. This series serves as Jenkins’ foray into television, following on the heels of his 2018 feature If Beale Street Could Talk and launching on Amazon Prime Video before the director moves on to production for a follow-up to Disney’s live-action The Lion King.

The Underground Railroad is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. Watch the “Preamble” teaser trailer shared by Barry Jenkins below. For more, find out what’s coming to Prime Video in October.

