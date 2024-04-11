The Big Picture Barry Keoghan continues to push boundaries with his role as a tattooed punk in Andrea Arnold's upcoming film, Bird.

With a BAFTA Award under his belt, Keoghan's track record of stellar performances is set to continue in this mysterious project.

Exiting the Gladiator sequel for Bird, Keoghan's dedication to diverse and captivating roles solidifies his status as a top actor.

Barry Keoghan will be adding another interesting role to his already impressive acting portfolio, this time as a tattooed punk in Andrea Arnold‘s upcoming film, Bird. Marking Arnold's feature directorial return since American Honey's release back in 2016, the Saltburn actor is set to portray a character named Bug, opposite Franz Rogowski (Passages) as Bird. While other details about the upcoming film remain under wraps, the first-look image (via IndieWire) showcases Keoghan in a different light.

Little is still known about what the upcoming film will entail, but it is expected to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, competing against the David Cronenberg-directed The Shrouds, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, among others. Keoghan and Rogowski will be joined by Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson and Little Boy Blue's James Nelson-Joyce. The rest of the cast includes Nykiya Adams, Jason Buda, Joanne Matthews, Rhys Yates, and Sarah Beth Harber. According to the outlet, Keoghan — who was previously attached to the Gladiator sequel — has exited the Ridley Scott-helmed feature to film Bird instead; the actor had to part ways with Scott due to schedule conflicts.

‘Bird’ Could Be Another Critically Acclaimed Project for Barry Keoghan

Image via Cornerstone Films

Keoghan started his acting career in small television roles, including Fair City and Love/Hate. Having won a BAFTA Award for his spectacular performance in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, Keoghan has already cemented himself as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Whether it's for blockbusters or indie projects, the Irish actor has never failed to deliver stunning performances.

He also appeared in a few episodes of Rebellion, Chernobyl, and Top Boy. His most recent television credit is in the star-studded Masters of the Air, a war drama series in which he starred as Lt. Curtis Biddick opposite Austin Butler and Callum Turner. An actor who's not afraid to take on different (and most of the time riveting) roles, Keoghan also received praise for his portrayals of Martin in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, George Mills in Dunkirk, Spencer Reinhard in American Animals, and Joker in a deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman. Most recently, Keoghan starred as the deceitful Oliver Quick in Emerald Fennell's divisive psychological thriller Saltburn.

While it's too early to assume how Bird will perform — with other details remaining close to the vest — Keoghan's history of starring in mostly critically acclaimed features should be enough to amplify excitement for his next venture. Collider will update as soon as new information becomes available.