Barry Keoghan has been one of the most consistently daring actors of his generation, and has finally seemed to break through to an audience outside of niche arthouse circles. Although Keoghan has an extensive career that included collaborations with Yorgos Lanthimos and David Lowery, he reached a great level of popularity thanks to his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, as well as his cameo in The Batman as the Joker. However, Keoghan is most closely linked with his outrageous performance in Saltburn, which concludes with a darkly hilarious dance number in which he quite literally bares it all. There’s an amusing homage to the Saltburn ending in Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama Bird, which includes a much more sensitive and understated performance from Keoghan.

'Bird' Includes a Clever 'Saltburn' Easter Egg