Bird, starring Barry Keoghan, was released theatrically only last month, and now it’s headed to streaming just in time for the holidays. The critically acclaimed film landed in the U.S. and U.K. on November 8, months after its debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16. As Digital Spy reports, Bird will be available to stream on Mubi from December 23, giving viewers the opportunity to watch for the first time or rewatch Andrea Arnold’s captivating masterpiece.

Directed by Arnold, the drama follows 12-year-old Bailey, who lives with her single dad Bug (Keoghan) and brother Hunter in a hovel in North Kent. Bug doesn't have much time for his kids, and his neglect causes Bailey to run wild as she seeks attention and adventure from elsewhere, leading her to cross paths with the mysterious Bird. Starring in this picture alongside Keoghan are Franz Rogowski as the eponymous character, Nykiya Adams as Bailey, Jason Buda as Hunter, Jasmine Jobson as Peyton, Bailey's mother and James Nelson-Joyce as Skate, Peyton's boyfriend.

Following its premiere, Bird received positive reviews from fans and critics alike and has received remarkable accolades. It earned seven nominations at the British Independent Film Awards last month, and director Arnold won the Prix de la Citoyenneté at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in May. The actors have also been praised for their extraordinary performances, with Collider lauding Keoghan for “bringing a radiant charisma to a father figure that could be off-putting in other hands.”

Who Is Barry Keoghan?

Close

Keoghan is best known for his role in the 2023 psychological drama Saltburn, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Actor. Over a decade before Saltburn, the movie star debuted in the industry and later rose to prominence in 2017 by starring in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Yorgos Lanthimos's The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Other similarly recognized projects Keoghan has been involved in include Marvel’s Eternals, HBO’s Chernobyl, Netflix’s Top Boy, and Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air. Most recently, he was cast as Ringo Starr in a series of four related but separate biopics about the Beatles from filmmaker Sam Mendes. He will also soon be seen in The Immortal Man, a continuation of the beloved British series Peaky Blinders.

Bird arrives on Mubi on Monday, December 23.