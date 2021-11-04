With director Chloé Zhao Eternals opening in theaters tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Barry Keoghan about making the Marvel movie. During the interview, he talked about what surprised him about working on a Marvel movie, if the Eternals could have beaten Thanos, if the cast debated who was the most powerful Eternal on set, how he was cast only a few weeks before filming began, and more. In addition, he talked about working on Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, Marvel’s Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man and have lived quietly on our planet for 7,000 years. But when the creatures they had come to Earth to defeat mysteriously return, the group is forced to unite to try and save humanity. Eternals boasts a great ensemble cast, and it stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. The film was written by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

Barry Keoghan

What surprised him about working on a Marvel movie?

How he was the last one cast only a month out from filming.

Did they debate on set who was the most powerful Eternal?

Does he think the Eternals could have beaten Thanos if they had fought him?

What can he say about Masters of the Air?

What has it been like working on Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson?

If someone has never seen anything he’s done what should they start with?

