Barry Keoghan shared some exciting details about his role in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to support his upcoming film Bring Him Down at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will continue the story of the iconic British gangster series, which follows the Shelby family’s criminal empire in post-World War I Birmingham.

Keoghan, whose star is rapidly rising in Hollywood, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that filming is set to begin filming at the end of September, around the 28th or 29th, though he humorously admitted, “I don’t even know, really, when I start.” He went on to joke about reading the script, saying:

“I mean, I wouldn’t be attached if I didn’t read the script. But yeah, I’m excited. The script is brilliant. Excited to be with Cillian [Murphy] and Rebecca [Ferguson].”

Peaky Blinders has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2013, with its gritty portrayal of organized crime in the early 20th century. Murphy, who plays the infamous Tommy Shelby, has been the show’s lead throughout its six-season run. The series has received critical acclaim for its intense performances, historical setting, and masterful storytelling, making the announcement of a movie highly anticipated by fans worldwide.

'Peaky Blinders' Will Have A Bigger Budget

Weintraub mentioned his previous conversation with Murphy, in which the actor discussed the modest budget for the original TV series, joking that it was made with “$5 and a roll of duct tape.” When asked about the bigger budget for the upcoming movie, Keoghan quipped, “$10 and duct tape now.” Keoghan’s excitement about working with A-listers like Murphy and Ferguson, who will reportedly play a key role in the film, was obvious to see. The movie marks a big moment for the Peaky Blinders franchise, offering the filmmakers a larger budget and greater resources to bring the Shelbys’ world to life in a way that the TV show’s constraints may have limited. The Peaky Blinders movie is expected to delve deeper into the criminal underworld of Birmingham and beyond, expanding on the intense, character-driven drama that made the show a success.

With Keoghan joining the cast alongside Murphy and Ferguson, fans can expect a continuation of the high-stakes storytelling that has defined the series. As filming begins later this month, anticipation for the movie is at an all-time high, with Keoghan’s comments only adding to the excitement, by order of the Peaky Blinders. Stay tuned for our full interview with the cast of Bring Him Down and watch this snippet from our conversation with Keoghan in the player above.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix