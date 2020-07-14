Watch ‘Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan Crack Skulls in ‘The Shadow of Violence’ Trailer

Saban Films has released a trailer for its well-reviewed crime thriller The Shadow of Violence, which stars Cosmo Jarvis and Barry Keoghan as a couple of badass blokes.

The gritty indie takes place in the dark underbelly of rural Ireland, where ex-boxer Douglas “Arm” Armstrong (Jarvis) has become a feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family. When his ruthless employers order him to kill for the first time, his loyalties are tested.

Niamh Algar and Peaky Blinders actor Ned Dennehy co-star in the film, which Nick Rowland directed from a script by Joe Murtagh. The Shadow of Violence hails from Michael Fassbender‘s production company DMC Film, which also produced Slow West and Trespass Against Us, the latter of which also featured Keoghan. The difference between those films and this new one, however, is that Fassbender doesn’t appear in The Shadow of Violence.

Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie actually had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, though it’s only being released now. Saban Films will release The Shadow of Violence in theaters on July 31 — if they’re open, of course. And right now, with the virus surging, that’s looking like a big “if.”

Keoghan may not have top billing here but I’m a big fan of the young actor, who was very impressive in both The Killing of a Sacred Deer and American Animals. Keoghan has a high-profile role in Marvel’s The Eternals on the horizon, and you can also click here for a very cool look at his next movie, David Lowery‘s The Green Knight. But first, watch the trailer for The Shadow of Violence below, because this one looks pretty damn good.