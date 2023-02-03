Barry Keoghan is one of Ireland's most recent talents to grace the silver screen and is now an official Academy Award Nominee since the list was revealed on January 24th. His inclusion in this year's Oscars race is due to his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, an Ireland-based film that showcases Keoghan's skill and range, earning him a well-deserved Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination.

Many movie-goers will recognize Keoghan from his role in Marvel's Eternals, but his acting repertoire goes back much further than two years ago. In fact, Keoghan has been acting since 2011's Between the Canals and has since starred in over ten productions throughout the past decade. From foster care to Hollywood movie star, Barry Keoghan is a true scene-stealer.

1 ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (2022)

Adapted from a stage play, The Banshees of Inisherin is Keoghan’s best performance to date and has earned the young actor his first-ever Academy Award nomination. Once again starring alongside Colin Farrell, this film weaves a tale of midlife crises and friendship, or lack thereof. Keoghan's Oscar nomination is pinned against Banshees costar, Brendan Gleeson.

Banshees follow two lifelong buddies, Colm (Gleeson) and Pádraic (Farrell), after Colm inexplicably ends their friendship. Keoghan plays Dominic, Pádraic's friend, who agrees to help mend the fractured kinship. Stream the Irish Oscar-Nominated movie film on HBOmax before this year’s Academy Awards on March 12.

2 'The Batman' (2022)

This recent noir interpretation of the caped crusader is unlike its predecessors and has been nominated for three Academy Awards in Best Makeup, Sound, and Visual Effects. Keoghan's role in the film is small, but it mustn't be taken lightly given he's portraying the Joker, a villain director Matt Reeves has stated being interested in exploring in future installments.

Keoghan only appears in the film's final moments, in addition to a deleted scene where Batman visits him in Arkham Asylum. However, The Batman is worth watching despite Keoghan's absence, unfurling a tale of murder and conspiracy as Batman (Robert Pattinson) aims to apprehend the Riddler (Paul Dano). Additionally, Matt Reeves will continue his Batman trilogy at DC with James Gunn.

3 ‘Marvel Studios Eternals’ (2021)

The twenty-sixth film in Marvel Studios’ massive saga, Eternals, is a tale about several immortal beings having a shared identity crisis amidst a severe revelation. Keoghan plays Druig, an eternal with mind-controlling abilities, serious trust issues, and sketchy morals.

Keoghan stars alongside star-studded ensemble Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others. Although directed by Academy award-winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Eternals is Marvel’s lowest-rated film on IMDb at 6.1/10 despite actors like Keoghan elevating each scene.

4 ‘The Green Knight’ (2021)

An A24 gem for the ages, The Green Knight is an interpretation of a classic medieval tale of the same name, depicting King Arthur’s nephew, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), as he endeavors to brawl the mythical, legendary, and titular Green Knight. It's an essential fantasy film about the value of honor and the meaning of life.

Keoghan’s role here is fairly small, albeit larger than his appearance in The Batman. Along his travels, Sir Gawain encounters a shifty scavenger (Keoghan) who proves more mischievous than Gawain expects. Despite failing to attract the Academy, The Green Knight was a critical success and once again proves Keoghan's ability to contest with veteran actors.

5 'Calm with Horses' (2019)

Calm with Horses is an Ireland-based crime thriller that was nominated for four BAFTA awards, one of which was Best Supporting Actor for Keoghan's performance as right-hand man Dympna. Alternatively titled "The Shadow of Violence," this film portrays Douglas Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis) as he struggles to balance a life of crime with raising a family.

The film is based on a collection of short stories entitled "Young Skins" by writer Colin Barrett, a book that won acclaim quickly after its publication in 2013. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival with high remarks but garnered little revenue worldwide, amassing close to $100,000.

6 'American Animals' (2018)

Following a quartet of kleptomaniacs, American Animals is based on a real-life heist in which four college students attempt to steal precious novels from their school library. Director Bart Layton, a crime-drama enthusiast, conducted interviews with the real criminals but wouldn't allow the actors to meet them prior to filming.

Co-starring alongside Evan Peters, Keoghan portrays Spencer Reinhard, a member of the crew whose actual artwork appears in the film's opening credits. Its genre fluctuates between dark-comedy and drama on purpose, as Layton believed it better captured the absurdity of the events.

7 ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

One of three of his 2017 appearances, The Killing of a Sacred Deer pairs Keoghan with famed fellow Irish actor Colin Farrell and Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman. The film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival that year and won Best Screenplay. It's one of the highest-rated A24 horror movies on IMDb.

After surgeon Steven (Farrell) fails to save a man’s life in the operating room, he welcomes the man’s son (Keoghan) into his home. Keoghan’s eerie performance as the orphaned Martin churns audiences into a state of suspense as he begins to threaten the safety of Steven’s family. The film is loosely based on the tragedy “Iphigenia in Aulis” by Euripides, in which the film's title appears.

8 ‘Dunkirk’ (2017)

Christopher Nolan’s tenth feature film, Dunkirk, makes audiences relive the violent World War II evacuation with excruciating detail. Keoghan plays George, a young civilian sailor who volunteers to join a rescue mission at Dunkirk beach: it doesn't go as planned.

The film marked an upswing in Keoghan’s worldwide fingerprint and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning three. Nolan used the real-life ships that had been present during the event as background and have been complimented on the accurate depiction of the evacuation.

9 ‘Light Thereafter’ (2017)

On a pilgrimage to find himself and his idol, Pavel (Keoghan) uses his artistic skills to befriend travelers and ease his compulsive tendencies. Helmed by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov, Light Thereafter is a story about destiny and what it’s like to be a young artist.

The film earned a Golden Rose Award for its cinematography by Nenad Boroevich and is often likened to Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash (2014) for its strained relationship between amateur painter Pavel and master craftsman Arnaud.

10 ‘Mammal’ (2016)

Lonely divorcee Margaret (Rachel Griffiths) forms a dangerous bond with an unhoused youth (Keoghan) who is intertwined with Dublin gang members. To make matters worse, Margaret’s ex-husband, Matt (Michael McElhatton, Game of Thrones), invites more trouble.

Mammal is praised for Rebecca Daly’s directing of her actors and shares similarities with the then-yet-unproduced The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Despite its intriguing topic and psychosexual mystery, the film lies amidst Keoghan’s lesser-appreciated works, residing at a mediocre 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.

